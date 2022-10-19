Half a million children at risk of starvation as Yemen conflict escalates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Half a million children at risk of starvation as Yemen conflict escalates

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 8:02 am
Women hold their malnourished children at Hays Rural Hospital in Hodeida (AP)
Women hold their malnourished children at Hays Rural Hospital in Hodeida (AP)

The United Nations estimates that 500,000 children are at risk of starvation in Yemen as the civil war threatens to escalate after months of a tenuous ceasefire.

The crisis has been brought on by the conflict, but also by skyrocketing food prices due to the conflict in Ukraine – the source of 40% of Yemen’s wheat.

In the southern city of Hodeida, dozens of children show up at a clinic every month, some of them showing signs of starvation, struggling to breathe and covered with sores.

Hunger has long threatened the lives of hundreds of thousands of Yemen’s children. Now, the war between the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition is threatening to escalate.

Yemenis, as well as international assistance groups, worry that the situation will get even worse.

Joyce Msuya, UN assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said that in Hodeida, which has a population of roughly three million, al-Thawra Hospital receives 2,500 patients daily, including “super-malnourished” children. She visited the facility this month.

Around 2.2 million Yemeni children under the age of five are hungry. More than half a million are severely malnourished. Some 1.3 million pregnant or breastfeeding women had severe malnutrition this year, the United Nations says.

“This is one of the saddest visits I’ve ever done in my professional life,” Ms Msuya said in a video released by the UN.

“There are immense needs. Half of Yemeni hospitals are not functioning, or they are completely destroyed by the war. We need more support to save lives in Yemen, children, women and men.”

Yemen Hunger
A malnourished boy is placed on a scale at the Hays Rural Hospital in Hodeida (AP)

The war in Ukraine is exacerbating the situation.

The Yemeni diet depends heavily on wheat. Ukraine supplied Yemen with 40% of its grain, until Russia’s invasion cut the flow. In developed countries, people are working harder to pay higher bills.

In Yemen, food is 60% more expensive than it was last year. And in poor countries, inflation can mean death.

Peter Salisbury, a Yemen expert at the International Crisis Group, said: “Yemen has been hit three times by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“First, by the loss of food supplies from Ukraine and higher prices on international markets. Then, by higher fuel prices. And third, by a shift in international focus.”

War has raged for eight years in Yemen between Shia Houthi rebels and pro-government forces backed by a coalition of Sunni Gulf Arab states.

The Iran-backed Houthis swept down from the mountains in 2014, occupied northern Yemen and the country’s capital, Sanaa, and forced the internationally recognised government to flee into exile to Saudi Arabia.

Since then, more than 150,000 people were killed by the violence and three million were displaced. Two-thirds of the population get food assistance.

There is a truce in place now despite the two sides’ failure to renew it this month. More than half a million Yemeni children are severely malnourished. Every 10 minutes, a child in Yemen dies from preventable illness, according to Save the Children.

The children in Hays Hospital have swollen bellies and twig-like limbs. Eventually, prolonged malnutrition causes their organs to stop functioning, Dr Nabouta Hassan said.

Dr Hassan, who oversees the hospital’s malnutrition ward, said that every month it receives up to 30 children suffering from diseases related to acute malnutrition.

Starving children
For years, starvation has been an everyday threat for Yemen’s children (AP)

Hodeida, along with the northern province of Hajjah, includes the hardest-hit areas by extremely severe food insecurity and acute malnutrition, according to the UN.

The UN food agency has cut rations for millions of people due to critical funding gaps and soaring global food prices.

The World Food Program has for months prioritised the most vulnerable 13.5 million Yemenis, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

The UN said that by the end of September, its humanitarian response plan for Yemen secured two billion dollars (£1.7 billion) of the 4.27 billion dollars (£3.7 billion) needed to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection services to 17.9 million people.

Abdulwasea Mohammed, advocacy, media and campaigns manager for Oxfam in Yemen, said his group needs more money, more consistent access to the most vulnerable, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“The response is saving lives every day despite this,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Actor Danny Masterson (Invision/AP)
Rape allegations against ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson detailed in court
Cardi B (Invision/AP)
Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image
Pedestrians walk on a footbridge in Hong Kong (AP)
Hong Kong offers new visa to woo talent amid ‘brain drain’
Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi speaks to journalists in Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran (IRNA via AP)
Controversial Iranian climber receives hero’s welcome in Tehran
Tatiana Alexeyevna mourns over the coffin of her son Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko during his funeral in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine (AP)
Ukraine’s power and water supplies attacked again by Russia
Kanye West sued for £221 million by family of George Floyd over podcast remarks (Alamy/PA)
Kanye West to face £221m lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks on podcast
(Patrick Semansky/AP)
Joe Biden to release 15 million barrels from US strategic oil reserve
(Evan Vucci/AP)
Joe Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year
Piles of rubbish at a fly-tipping site near Erith in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Approach to many waste crimes closer to ‘decriminalisation’, MPs warn
Stonewall hopes to highlight LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar during the World Cup (PA Archive)
Stonewall calls on players and fans to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights at World…

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented