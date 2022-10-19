Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 9:14 am
Cardi B (Invision/AP)

A man with a distinctive back tattoo is suing Cardi B, with his lawyers saying he was humiliated after the rapper allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art.

Kevin Michael Brophy has filed a five million dollar (£4.4 million) copyright-infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning musician in federal court in Southern California.

Mr Brophy alleges that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness, and it had caused him to suffer distress and had disrupted his life.

Cardi B, who was in court and is expected to testify during the trial, is fighting the allegations. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.

Mr Brophy’s lawyer A Barry Cappello said photo-editing software was use to put the back tattoo, which has appeared in tattoo magazines, onto the male model used in the cover of her 2016 mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1.

The image shows a tattooed man from behind with his head between the rapper’s legs. The man’s face cannot be seen.

Cardi B
Cardi B performing at the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park (James Manning/PA)

Cardi B, who is expected to testify during the trial, is fighting the allegations and said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge. She had previously said the cover art – created by Timm Gooden – was transformative fair use of Mr Brophy’s likeness.

“Their life has been disrupted,” Mr Cappello told the jury as Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, watched from the defence table.

He said the image disturbed Mr Brophy along with his wife, Lindsay Michelle Brophy, who he says initially questioned her husband if it was him in the cover art. The couple have two young children.

Brody has said he once considered his back tattoo featuring a tiger battling a serpent to be a “Michelangelo piece” that has since become “raunchy and disgusting”.

Defence filings have pointed out that the model who posed for the photos was black, while Brophy is white.

Cardi B’s lawyer Peter Anderson said Mr Brophy and the mixtape image are unrelated. He said the model did not have tattoos on his neck, while Mr Brophy does.

Cardi B
Cardi B is being sued for copyright infringement over the cover image (James Manning/PA)

“Brophy’s face wasn’t on the mixtape,” Mr Anderson said during his opening statement. “She was already popular. It has nothing to do with Brophy.”

But Mr Brophy contested in court that everyone who knows him believed he was on the mixtape cover. He said the offensive image was something he would never approve.

Mr Brophy said he sent a cease-and-desist letter to Cardi B’s representatives to remove the tattoo, but he did not receive a response.

“For me, it was something I took a lot of pride in,” Mr Brophy said about his tattoo. “Now, that image feels devalued. I feel robbed. I feel completely disregarded. There’s a lot of things I would like to be spending time on. But the only way to get this removed was to come here to this courtroom.”

Mr Cappello said Mr Gooden was paid fifty dollars (£44) to create a design but was then told to find another tattoo after he turned in an initial draft. He said Mr Gooden googled “back tattoos” before he found an image and pasted it on the cover.

Last month, Cardi B pleaded guilty to a criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs that required her to perform 15 days of community service.

Earlier this year, the rapper was awarded 1.25 million dollars (£1.1 million) in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger who posted videos falsely stating she used cocaine, had contracted herpes and engaged in prostitution.

