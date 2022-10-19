Silvio Berlusconi says Vladimir Putin sent him vodka and ‘sweet letter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Silvio Berlusconi says Vladimir Putin sent him vodka and 'sweet letter'

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 10:59 am
Silvio Berlusconi (LaPresse via AP)
Silvio Berlusconi (LaPresse via AP)

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, who has a longtime friendship with Vladimir Putin, has been caught on audiotape boasting that he had recently reconnected with the Russian president and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” letters.

Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said were comments by Mr Berlusconi, 86, to his centre-right Forza Italia politicians during a meeting this week in the lower Chamber of Deputies.

“I have reconnected with President Putin,” Berlusconi was heard saying.

“He sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a really sweet letter. I responded with 20 bottles of Lambrusco (a sparkling red wine) and a similarly sweet letter.”

The occasion was Mr Berlusconi’s 86th birthday on September 29, LaPresse said, four days after the right won the most votes in Italy’s national election.

Silvio Berlusconi
Mr Berlusconi, left, talks to Brothers of Italy Senator Ignazio La Russa during the voting session to elect the new Italian senate President in Rome (AP)

The comments made front-page news as Italy’s conservative coalition headed by Giorgia Meloni, who has strongly backed Ukraine in Russia’s war, is divvying Cabinet posts ahead of formal consultations this week to form a new government.

Forza Italia, the junior member of the coalition, is gunning for the foreign ministry, among other ministries.

In the audiotape, Mr Berlusconi also again seemed to defend Moscow’s position in the war, relaying to his legislators that Russian officials have repeatedly said the West is at war with Russia “because we’re giving Ukraine weapons and financing”.

It is not the first time Mr Berlusconi has seemingly defended Mr Putin. Late in the campaign, he seemed to justify Russia’s invasion by saying Mr Putin was forced into it by pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace Zelensky’s government with decent people and then leave,” Mr Berlusconi told his favourite late-night talk show host on September 22.

Later he backtracked, saying his words had been “oversimplified”.

Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni
Silvio Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni (AP)

Mr Berlusconi’s office similarly tried to deny his audiotape comments about the birthday vodka.

In a statement on Tuesday, his office insisted that he hadn’t restarted relations with Mr Putin and that Mr Berlusconi “told an old story to lawmakers about a episode that occurred years ago”.

Mr Berlusconi has a long, friendly history with Mr Putin: He has entertained the Russian leader at his Sardinian villa and even visited Crimea with Putin in 2014 after the Russian leader annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

The latest comments are likely to complicate relations with Ms Meloni, who is expected to be tapped to become Italy’s next premier.

Ms Meloni’s far-right credentials and past eurosceptic views have raised eyebrows in some European capitals, but she has staunchly supported Nato and Ukraine in the war.

Already relations between the two soured over Mr Berlusconi’s insistence on placing a loyalist in her cabinet and over Forza Italia’s refusal to vote for her candidate for senate president.

