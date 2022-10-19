World Bank ‘estimates Pakistan floods caused 40 billion dollars of damage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World Bank ‘estimates Pakistan floods caused 40 billion dollars of damage’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 11:24 am
Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains carry relief aid through flood water in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province (AP)
Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains carry relief aid through flood water in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province (AP)

Pakistani officials have said the World Bank estimates this summer’s record-breaking floods have caused the country 40 billion US dollars (£35 billion) of damage.

The figure is 10 billion dollars (£8.8 billion) more than an earlier estimate by the Pakistani government.

Cash-strapped Pakistan was already facing a serious financial crisis before the heavy monsoon rains hit in mid-June.

The rains triggered unprecedented floods that at one point left a third of the country’s territory submerged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to move to safer places.

The new assessment came during a meeting in the capital, Islamabad, between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and experts on climate change. There was no immediate word from the World Bank on the new estimate.

Pakistan flooding
A villager walks on a railway track submerged by floodwaters due after heavy monsoon rains, in Jaffarabad, south-western Pakistan (AP)

The flooding, which experts say was made worse by climate change, has killed 1,719 people and affected 33 million since mid-June. The waters have damaged or washed away two million homes.

Mr Sharif’s government last month offered an estimate of 30 billion dollars (£26.4 billion) from the floods, but cautioned that the real figure may be far higher.

A final report on the damages is yet to be finalised with the help of international aid agencies and lending institutions, including the World Bank.

The United Nations has revised its appeal for aid for Pakistan five-fold, to 816 million dollars (£720 million), from the initial 160 million (£141 million), saying recent assessments about the damages caused by floods pointed to the urgent need for long-term help, lasting into next year.

Roads damaged by flooding
Vehicles drive on a highway damaged by heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Quetta (AP)

A government statement following Wednesday’s meeting between the premier and the newly formed Pakistan Climate Change Council quoted an often-repeated statement by Mr Sharif that despite having less than 1% share in global carbon emissions, Pakistan is among the 10 countries most affected by climate change.

Mr Sharif also said that he hopes the UN climate conference in Egypt next month – for which the Pakistani prime minister was recently nominated as vice-chairman – will offer Pakistan “an opportunity to present its stance on the vulnerability of the developing world with regard to the effects of climate change”.

According to government officials, more than half of the flood victims in Pakistan’s worst-hit Sindh province have returned to their homes over the past three weeks after floodwaters receded there and elsewhere in the country, including Baluchistan, where the UN estimates that floods damaged 43% of crops.

The flood-related fatalities have included 345 women and 641 children. The UN says seven million women and children require immediate access to food.

Pakistan wants the world community to scale up aid for flood survivors, now also threatened by waterborne diseases, malaria and dengue fever.

Experts say people in flood-hit areas will face a harsh winter this year and that aid is urgently needed.

