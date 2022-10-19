Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 1:18 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 2:04 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin Pool via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin Pool via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.

Mr Putin did not immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective starting on Thursday.

His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals.

The upper house of Russia’s parliament is set to quickly seal Mr Putin’s decision to impose martial law in the four regions.

Ukrainian colonel's funeral
Soldiers salute as the Ukrainian national anthem is played at the funeral of Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko in Bucha, near Kyiv (AP)

Draft legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

Mr Putin also did not provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.

“In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to heads of all Russian regions,” he said.

The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a “special military operation”.

In televised remarks at the start of a security council meeting, the Russian leader said: “Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centres should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back.”

Burning rocket
Fragments of a Russian rocket that was shot down by the Ukrainian air defence system burn down in the village of Kipti, Chernihiv region (Ukraine Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Mr Putin’s move came after Russian forces launched mass evacuations of civilians from one of the first major cities they seized in the invasion of Ukraine – a tacit acknowledgement that yet another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding for the Russian leader.

Ukraine’s stunning counter-offensive appears to be bearing down on Kherson, a southern city of more than 250,000 people, with industries and a major port on the Dnieper River.

The battle for the city is a pivotal moment for both Ukraine and Russia heading into winter, when cold and difficult conditions could largely freeze front lines until the spring thaw.

What had previously been a trickle of evacuations from the city in recent days was becoming a flood.

Residents could be seen on Russian state television crowding on the Dnieper’s banks, many with small children, to cross by boats to the east – and, from there, deeper into Russian-controlled territory.

Text messages warned residents to expect shelling and said buses were being prepared for them to leave, Russian state media reported. Leaflets told evacuees that they could take the weight equivalent of two large suitcases, medicines and food for a few days.

Moscow-backed authorities have said evacuations from occupied territories are voluntary. But in many cases, the only routes out are to Russia.

Vladimir Saldo, the region’s Moscow-installed head, said: “It’s better to evacuate people in case the fighting starts to involve artillery shelling and bombing of the city, and that’s what we are doing now.”

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, called the evacuation “a propaganda show” and said Russia’s claims that Kyiv’s forces might shell Kherson were “a rather primitive tactic, given that the Armed Forces do not fire at Ukrainian cities”.

Ukrainian forces have rolled back Russian positions on the river’s west bank in recent weeks, and the region’s Moscow-installed administrators now appeared to be hoping that the Dnieper’s wide, deep waters will act as a natural barrier against those approaching forces.

Shelling in Kyiv
Smoke rises after Russian shelling in Kyiv (AP)

In a rare acknowledgement of the pressure that Kyiv’s troops are exerting on the ground, Russia’s new commander for Ukraine on Tuesday described the situation for Russian forces in the Kherson region as “very difficult”.

Russian bloggers have interpreted General Sergei Surovikin’s comments as a warning of a possible pullback of Moscow’s forces.

Kherson is one of four partly or fully-occupied regions that Russia illegally annexed last month, in an effort – widely condemned and rejected by Western nations – to cement its land-grabs.

Proving incapable of holding all the territory his military has seized and struggling with manpower and equipment losses, Mr Putin has stepped up bombardments from the air, with a scorched-earth campaign targeting Ukrainian power plants and other key infrastructure.

Those tactics contrast with the Kremlin’s strategy in the invasion’s opening stages in February, when Russian commanders had seemingly sought to spare some utilities they perhaps thought they might later need.

But after being routed from around the capital, Kyiv, and then pushed back in the south and east by the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive launched in late summer, with the backing of Western-supplied weaponry, Moscow is now increasingly resorting to targeting Ukraine’s power plants and other energy infrastructure, threatening a miserable winter for millions of Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday that nearly a third of the country’s power stations have been destroyed since October 10, causing “massive blackouts” nationwide.

Mr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious” effort to save power, speaking before another night where substations and other infrastructure were pounded.

Shelling knocked out power and water in some parts of Enerhodar, mayor Dmytro Orlov said.

The southern city is next to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is one of the most worrisome flashpoints of the nearly eight-month invasion.

Shooting at a drone
Ukrainian soldiers shoot a drone that appears in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv (AP)

Missiles severely damaged an energy facility in the region of Kryvyi Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, the regional governor reported. He said the strike cut power to villages, towns and to one city district.

Western nations have promised more air defence systems to help Ukraine counter the aerial assault that is testing the resilience Ukrainians have shown since Moscow invaded.

A newly arrived German-supplied air defence system has been deployed and is performing well against the Russian strikes, Mr Zelensky said.

He thanked Ukrainian soldiers who shot down missiles and Iranian-made drones that have targeted energy facilities.

Iran has denied supplying drones to Russia, even though the ones now used to strike Ukrainian targets have been identified by Ukraine and Western nations as Shahed drones, a comparatively cheap, unmanned aircraft that Iranian armament facilities make in large numbers.

Across Ukraine, Russian strikes killed at least six civilians and wounded 16 in the latest 24 hour-period, the president’s office said Wednesday.

It said Russian forces attacked nine south-eastern regions of Ukraine using drones, rockets and heavy artillery, focusing on energy facilities.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented