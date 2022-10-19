Germany to massively expand electric car charging network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 3:06 pm
An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)
An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)

Germany wants to massively expand the country’s charging network for electric cars, spending 6.3 billion euro (£5.4 billion) over the next three years.

The government in Berlin expects more and more drivers to turn away from combustion cars to more climate-friendly vehicles.

The country’s transportation minister presented a “master plan” for improving the charging infrastructure that had been passed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet earlier in the day.

Volker Wissing told reporters in Berlin: “We are not just any automotive location, but a leading one in the world. And that’s why it’s important to us that what we’re preparing succeeds well.

“We need a forward-looking expansion of the nationwide charging infrastructure that meets demand and is user-friendly.”

German Electric Cars
The government wants to massively expand the Germany’s charging network (AP)

The share of electric vehicles in Germany grew 24.8% year-on-year to a total share of 14.6% of all newly registered automobiles, according to figures released by the country’s Federal Office for Motor Vehicles.

There are around 70,000 charging points in the country but only 11,000 of those are fast-chargers, the ministry said.

That is not enough to sufficiently fulfil the current needs, and it will be even less so as the number of electric cars grows quickly.

There is also a big difference in availability of charging points between big cities and rural areas, where it is even harder to find charging stations.

The German government’s goal is to have one million publicly accessible charging points in the country by 2030.

In order to boost the number of charging points, the federal government will, among other initiatives provide real estate, especially along highways, where new charging stations can be built.

Private owners of electric cars will be offered subsidised plans to install solar energy panels at their homes to charge their cars overnight.

Electric car charging sign
The plans include proposals for most fast charging sites (John Walton/PA)

Electric charging is also supposed to get more user-friendly with new digital offers showing drivers where they can charge their cars on the road or being able to check online how much the different charging points demand, the minister said.

Another issue the government wants to tackle is getting the country’s electric grid ready for the increased demand as more people turn to electric cars.

“We are expecting an exponential increase in registered vehicles with battery electric drive in the next few years and must prepare accordingly,” the minister said.

Switching Germans from combustion-engine automobiles to electric cars plays a key role in achieving the government’s climate targets set for the transport sector.

The transformation to electric cars has also been boosted by a mix of regulatory pressure, tax breaks, improving battery range, and a wider range of vehicles to purchase.

Europe in general is leading the push into battery-powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream and has promised to phase out internal combustion cars by 2035.

But availability of charging points is a problem not just in Germany but almost everywhere across the continent.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said: “Not only is there an insufficient number of electric charging points along the road networks in most European Union countries, but the vast majority of these do not charge quickly enough.”

Or, as the German minister said: “Electric mobility will only find acceptance if charging is as easy as refuelling is today.”

