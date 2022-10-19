Trump answers questions under oath in defamation case over alleged rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Trump answers questions under oath in defamation case over alleged rape

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 10:47 pm
Donald Trump has been forced to answer questions under oath (Jose Luis Villegas/AP)
Donald Trump has been forced to answer questions under oath (Jose Luis Villegas/AP)

Former president Donald Trump has answered questions under oath in a lawsuit filed by a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.

The deposition gave E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers a chance to interrogate Mr Trump about the assault allegations as well as statements he made in 2019 when she told her story publicly for the first time.

“We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today. We are not able to comment further,” said a spokesperson for the law firm representing her, Kaplan Hecker & Fink.

Mr Trump has said Ms Carroll’s rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie”.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims she was raped by Donald Trump (Larry Neumeister, File)

His legal team worked for years to delay his deposition in the lawsuit, which was filed when he was still president.

A federal judge last week rejected Mr Trump’s request for another delay, saying he could not “run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong”.

Ms Carroll was to have been questioned by Mr Trump’s lawyers last Friday. Neither her attorneys and nor Mr Trump’s have responded to questions about how that deposition went.

Anything Mr Trump said during his deposition could potentially be used as evidence in an upcoming civil trial.

He has not faced any criminal charges related to Ms Carroll’s allegations and any prosecution is unlikely. The deadline for criminal charges over sexual assaults that occurred in the 1990s has long since expired.

Similar legal deadlines also applied to civil lawsuits over sexual assault. As a result, Ms Carroll chose to sue Mr Trump for defamation over comments he made in 2019 when he denied any wrongdoing. She maintains his denials and attacks on her credibility and character damaged her reputation.

However, New York lawmakers recently gave survivors of sexual violence a one-year window to sue their attackers over old assaults. Ms Carroll’s lawyer has told the court she intends to file such a suit against Mr Trump after that window opens in late November.

According to Ms Carroll’s account, she bumped into Mr Trump as the two were shopping at the Bergdorf Goodman store across Fifth Avenue from Trump Tower. At the time, Ms Carroll was on television as the host of an advice programme, Ask E. Jean.

She said the two engaged in friendly banter as she tried to help him pick out a gift. But when they were briefly alone in a dressing room, she said he pulled down her tights and raped her.

In a recent statement, Mr Trump called that story “a complete con job”.

“I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is, other than it seems she got a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event,” Trump said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan
Qatar’s work to improve conditions for migrant workers is only half done according to Amnesty International, with a month to go until the tournament kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium, pictured (Adam Davy/PA)
Protecting Qatar’s migrant workers must not stop when World Cup ends – Amnesty
Donald Trump (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
Donald Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal documents were false, says judge
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was full of praise for match-winner Miguel Almiron (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Miguel Almiron has ‘definitely gone up a level’
Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form
Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down tunnel
Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased to end Saints’ wait for a win (Adam Davy/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win
Actor Danny Masterson denies rape charges (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Woman breaks down while giving evidence in Danny Masterson rape trial
Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed martial laws in annexed territories (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion with declaration of martial law
Graham Potter explained his decision (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter defends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role as late substitute

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented