Woman breaks down while giving evidence in Danny Masterson rape trial

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 10:57 pm
Actor Danny Masterson denies rape charges (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Actor Danny Masterson denies rape charges (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

A woman broke down on the witness stand while giving graphic evidence about a night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her.

She is the first of three women who say Masterson raped them to give evidence during his Los Angeles trial. She said at one point she grabbed Masterson’s hair to try to pull him away but he shoved a pillow into her face.

“I was smothered,” she said, crying. “I could not breathe.”

She said she later grabbed his throat to try to push him away but he held her down and began choking her.

Sexual Misconduct Danny Masterson
Actor Danny Masterson appears in court (Lucy Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP)

Asked by the prosecutor what she was thinking at the time, she replied: “That he was going to kill me. That I was going to die.”

By this point she was weeping. After she said “I can’t do this” the judge called for a brief break and a court victims’ services advocate comforted her at the witness stand.

When she took the stand again, she testified that Masterson pulled a gun from a drawer in his bedside table and ordered her to be quiet when there was a commotion — and voices — at the door.

She said that, throughout the night, she passed in and out of consciousness despite drinking only about half of a fruity vodka drink that Masterson had handed her.

The woman, then 27, was the best friend of Masterson’s assistant and part of the same social circle of Church of Scientology members.

Masterson, 46, who at the time was a star of the sitcom That ’70s show, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.

His lawyer was set to cross-examine the woman later on Wednesday.

A previous defence lawyer for Masterson contended the three women had each reframed consensual sex as rape.

[[title]]

[[text]]

