Donald Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal documents were false, says judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Donald Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal documents were false, says judge

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 11:47 pm
Donald Trump (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)

Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge has said.

US District Court Judge David Carter issued an 18-page opinion ordering that four emails between Mr Trump and lawyer John Eastman be given to the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

He said the emails cannot be withheld because they include evidence of potential crimes.

The judge’s conclusion has no practical bearing on a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the election, but any evidence that Mr Trump signed documents he knew to be false could at minimum be a notable data point for criminal prosecutors trying to sort out culpability for far-ranging efforts to undo the results.

The judge specifically cited claims from Mr Trump’s lawyers that Fulton County in Georgia had improperly counted more than 10,000 votes of dead people, felons and unregistered voters. Those false allegations were part of a filing his legal team made in Georgia state court on December 4 last year.

Capitol Riot Investigation
John Eastman (Susan Walsh/AP)

Later that month, Mr Eastman warned in a message that the former president had been made aware that “some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts)” in the Georgia filing “has been inaccurate”.

Even after the message from Mr Eastman, the ex-president and his team filed another legal complaint that had “the same inaccurate numbers”, the judge wrote.

Mr Trump under oath verified the complaint was true to the best of his knowledge.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Judge Carter wrote. He said the emails are “sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.

The ruling is the latest development in a months-long legal battle between Mr Eastman — a conservative lawyer and lead architect of Mr Trump’s last-ditch efforts to stay in office — and congressional investigators.

Mr Eastman has been trying to withhold documents from the committee on the basis of attorney-client privilege claims.

The committee has argued there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes, and Judge Carter has mostly agreed, ordering the release of hundreds of emails to the House committee since the spring.

In a stunning ruling in March, the judge asserted it was “more likely than not” that Mr Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Judge Carter in his ruling on Wednesday said the messages he had reviewed from Mr Eastman and other lawyers show that the “primary goal” for some of the litigation was delaying or disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

The totality of the evidence makes clear that “Trump filed certain lawsuits not to obtain legal relief, but to disrupt or delay the January 6 congressional proceedings through the courts”, the judge wrote.

The emails from Mr Eastman are part of the House committee’s investigation into a multi-part plan by Mr Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and the ensuing violence at the Capitol.

The judge ordered Mr Eastman to give the documents to the committee by the afternoon of October 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan
Qatar’s work to improve conditions for migrant workers is only half done according to Amnesty International, with a month to go until the tournament kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium, pictured (Adam Davy/PA)
Protecting Qatar’s migrant workers must not stop when World Cup ends – Amnesty
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was full of praise for match-winner Miguel Almiron (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Miguel Almiron has ‘definitely gone up a level’
Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form
Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down tunnel
Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased to end Saints’ wait for a win (Adam Davy/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win
Actor Danny Masterson denies rape charges (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Woman breaks down while giving evidence in Danny Masterson rape trial
Donald Trump has been forced to answer questions under oath (Jose Luis Villegas/AP)
Trump answers questions under oath in defamation case over alleged rape
Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed martial laws in annexed territories (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion with declaration of martial law
Graham Potter explained his decision (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter defends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role as late substitute

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented