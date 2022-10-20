Protecting Qatar’s migrant workers must not stop when World Cup ends – Amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Protecting Qatar’s migrant workers must not stop when World Cup ends – Amnesty

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 1:03 am
Qatar’s work to improve conditions for migrant workers is only half done according to Amnesty International, with a month to go until the tournament kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium, pictured (Adam Davy/PA)
Qatar’s work to improve conditions for migrant workers is only half done according to Amnesty International, with a month to go until the tournament kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium, pictured (Adam Davy/PA)

The task to improve conditions for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar is only half done and must not grind to a halt when the finals are over, human rights group Amnesty International has said.

The tournament kicks off in exactly a month’s time when the hosts take on Ecuador in the opening game.

Amnesty marked the final leg of the build-up by publishing a new briefing, ‘Unfinished Business: what Qatar must do to fulfil promises on migrant workers’ rights’.

The group recognises that the 2017 overhaul of Qatar’s labour system has led to improvements in conditions for the two million migrant workers in the country but again said a failure to fully enforce or implement these changes was undermining progress.

Amnesty’s report found that thousands of workers are still being denied wages or having them delayed, being denied rest days, being exposed to unsafe working conditions, facing barriers to changing jobs and in accessing justice.

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice, said: “Although Qatar has made important strides on labour rights over the past five years, it’s abundantly clear that there is a great distance still to go.

“Thousands of workers remain stuck in the familiar cycle of exploitation and abuse thanks to legal loopholes and inadequate enforcement.

“With the World Cup looming, the job of protecting migrant workers from exploitation is only half done, while that of compensating those who have suffered abuses has barely started.

“Progress must not grind to a halt once the World Cup roadshow leaves Doha.”

Cockburn said that, despite pressure from Amnesty and a UEFA working group to establish a migrant workers’ centre and compensation scheme, “Qatar and FIFA are still not budging”.

Human rights groups including Amnesty have called on FIFA to set aside 440 million US dollars to help set up those initiatives. The figure is equivalent to the prize money on offer to teams at the World Cup.

“With only a month to go, time is fast running out for them to do the right thing,” Cockburn added.

“Turning a blind eye to the abuses suffered by thousands of migrant workers over the years flies in the face of their respective international obligations and responsibilities.

“They must come together to ensure that those who suffered so much to make this tournament possible are not left behind.”

Amnesty points out that the Supreme Committee, responsible for organising the tournament, has introduced enhanced labour standards for workers.

But it adds that these apply only on official tournament sites such as stadia, meaning that only two per cent of workers involved in projects essential to the World Cup are covered by the enhanced standards.

FIFA issued a response to the report which read: “As recognised by independent experts, such as the International Labour Organisation and international unions, a wide range of measures have been implemented over the past years to improve protections for workers in Qatar, and these developments have come about largely as a consequence of the World Cup being played in the country.

“This also includes FIFA and its partners in Qatar applying pressure on companies when needed to ensure remediation of workers involved in FIFA World Cup preparations.

“Workers have been compensated in various forms where companies failed to uphold the Workers’ Welfare Standards of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), which is the standard used by FIFA and the host country to ensure the protection of workers involved in FIFA World Cup-related activities.

“These measures were complemented by the steps taken by the Ministry of Labour to enforce Qatari labour law and provide for access to remediation, such as through the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund.

FIFA says it is in dialogue regarding initiatives to further improve conditions for migrant workers in Qatar
FIFA says it is in dialogue regarding initiatives to further improve conditions for migrant workers in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

“FIFA remains in positive ongoing dialogue with the ILO, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and all relevant authorities in Qatar over initiatives that will benefit migrant workers in Qatar long after the final game of the World Cup. Further information will be provided in due course.”

A statement on behalf of the Supreme Committee read: “The advancements in workers’ welfare is a legacy we are very proud of, and one that we are already seeing in action. We have always believed that the World Cup will be a catalyst to accelerate positive initiatives, leaving a legacy of meaningful and sustainable progress for the country and region.

“Our Workers’ Welfare Standards have ensured decent working and living conditions for workers and also paved the way for ground-breaking initiatives such as the recruitment fees reimbursement programme, grievance mechanisms, as well as enhanced healthcare through the launch of comprehensive medical screenings, cooling work wear and dedicated mental and cardiac pathways – many of which have already impacted workers beyond the SC’s scope.

“Our progress has been recognised by one of the world’s largest trade unions, Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), the UN International Labour Organisation (ILO), and we welcome the recognition by Amnesty International, highlighting that our work has “improved the living and working conditions of thousands of migrant workers” and that it “represents an unprecedented and significant improvement in the living and working conditions”.

“Work is ongoing and there is of course still room for improvement. We are continuing to explore alongside key partners the opportunities to enhance the legacy that improves the lives of workers and lays the foundation for fair, sustainable and lasting reforms.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Beth Tweddle also struck gold for Great Britain on the floor at the 2009 Gymnastics World Championships in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold
Kepa Arrizabalaga kept Brentford at bay (John Walton/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga benefitting under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi earned praise from his manager (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou delighted to see Kyogo Furuhashi back among the goals
Louis Moult is battling to reach full fitness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell calls in experts to aid Moult’s fitness return
Giovanni van Bronckhorst felt Rangers fans were right to boo the team against Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers fans right to boo team in Dundee win
Mark Robins (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Robins hails Coventry matchwinner Martyn Waghorn
Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich picked up the club’s first away win of the season (Will Matthews/PA)
Leo Percovich would welcome Michael Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was full of praise for match-winner Miguel Almiron (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Miguel Almiron has ‘definitely gone up a level’
Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented