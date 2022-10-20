UN chief and Indian PM launch climate action scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN chief and Indian PM launch climate action scheme

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 10:30 am
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

The Indian government’s flagship programme to encourage individual and collective action on climate has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment”, is designed to encourage individual behaviours like switching off vehicle engines at traffic lights, turning off taps when not in use and switching to longer-lasting alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

The Indian government estimates those actions, if taken on a national scale, could significantly limit emissions, water use and waste.

The programme hopes to “mobilise one billion Indians as well as people in other countries to become individuals who practice sustainable lifestyles”, said Param Iyer, CEO of Niti Aayog, a government-supported think tank spearheading the Mission Life programme alongside India’s federal environment and climate change ministry.

Mr Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India and was at the program’s unveiling in the north-western Gujarat state, hoped the focus on more sustainable living “can spread throughout the world”.

While they see the potential benefit of such an initiative to reduce emissions, climate experts are still unclear about how the project will play out.

Nagraj Adve of the climate advocacy group, Teachers Against the Climate Crisis, said: “At an individual level, Mission Life is a welcome measure, both ethically and environmentally.”

But he added that “the programme needs to be complemented by enabling policies such as higher income and wealth taxes, making flights more expensive, promoting renewable energy and more public transport” to encourage lifestyle changes.

“It still remains to be seen if the government will work towards all of this.”

