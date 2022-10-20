Russia seeks to regain ground and hits Ukraine’s infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia seeks to regain ground and hits Ukraine’s infrastructure

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 5:17 pm
A building previously damaged by a Russian attack is seen in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
A building previously damaged by a Russian attack is seen in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

Russia’s troops fought on Thursday to regain lost ground in areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed while Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka, a village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. In the neighbouring Donetsk region, fighting raged near the city of Bakhmut. Kremlin-backed separatists have controlled parts of both regions for eight-and-a-half years.

Mr Putin declared martial law in Luhansk, Donetsk and southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas following a string of battlefield setbacks and a troubled troop mobilisation.

The unsettled status of the illegally absorbed territory was especially visible in the Kherson region’s capital, where Russian military officials have replaced Kremlin-installed civilian leaders amid a mass evacuation and an ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Kherson city, with a pre-war population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas captured by Russia when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port.

Officials said 15,000 of a planned 60,000 residents had left the city as of Thursday in anticipation of intensified assaults.

Russia Ukraine War
People look at a building previously damaged by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continued to engage the enemy, mounting 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its stepped-up attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, dispatching drones and missiles to eight regions.

At least three civilians died and 14 were wounded in overnight attacks across Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian president’s office.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes damaged a power plant and another energy facility, cutting electricity to the central Ukraine city of about 600,000 residents.

Apart from being Mr Zelensky’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih is home to several large metallurgical factories that are key to Ukraine’s economy.

Regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said the city sustained serious damage.

Ukrainian authorities said missile and drone strikes ignited several fires in the southern city of Mykolaiv, with four drones hitting a school.

Another school in Komyshuvakha, a village in the Zaporizhzhia region, also took four drone strikes and sustained damage. Authorities reported no casualties.

Russia’s sustained attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure prompted authorities to ask residents to reduce their energy consumption from 7am to 11am starting on Thursday and to dim city street lights. They warned of rolling blackouts.

“Now, every illuminated business sign, billboard or washing machine can lead to serious emergency shutdowns,” Mr Reznichenko said.

The general staff of the Ukrainian army said there was a heightened chance that Russian forces could launch an attack from Belarus with the aim of cutting off supply routes for Western weapons and military equipment.

Oleksei Hromov, a deputy chief of general staff’s main operational department, said Russia was deploying aircraft and troops to air bases and military infrastructure facilities in Belarus.

Despite the Kremlin’s claims to the contrary, a leading Russian military expert unwittingly acknowledged that Iran has supplied Russia with drones it uses in Ukraine.

Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a Moscow-based think tank, asked journalists before a television interview not to ask him where the drones came from, unaware that he was live on air.

“We all know that they are Iranian-made, but authorities haven’t acknowledged that,” Mr Pukhov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday dismissed reports that Moscow is using Iranian-made Shahed drones in Ukraine as “rumours” and “far-fetched assumptions”.

Asked on Tuesday whether Russia was employing drones from Iran to hit targets in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that “Russian equipment with Russian names is being used”.

The Iranian drones have reportedly been rebranded Geran-2 by Russia.

Russia Ukraine War Switzerland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted that he told the European Union’s foreign affairs chief that “the claim of sending Iranian missiles to Russia to use in the war with Ukraine is a baseless claim”.

“We have defensive cooperation with Russia, but without a doubt, sending weapons and drones against Ukraine is not our policy,” Mr Amirabdollahian said.

The EU on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Shahed Aviation Industries as well as three Iranian armed forces generals for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity by helping to supply Russia with drones.

In another sign of Russia’s wavering mobilisation, Ukrainian authorities said more than 3,000 Russians have so far called a dedicated hotline for soldiers who do not want to take part in the war and want to surrender.

Hotline spokesman Vitalii Matvienko said more Russians were calling after Mr Putin ordered a call-up of army reservists last month, with some reaching out in tears from the fear of possibly getting drafted.

“When the Ukrainian counteroffensive is advancing, the number of calls is rising,” Mr Matvienko told The Associated Press in an interview.

Ukraine says it guarantees the safety of anyone who surrenders in line with international law and that they can either return to Russia or apply to live in some European Union countries or in Ukraine.

