Mikel Arteta admits he does not want to give Bukayo Saka a break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Mikel Arteta admits he does not want to give Bukayo Saka a break

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 9:25 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 9:29 pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) hi-fives Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) hi-fives Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (PA)

Mikel Arteta has defended the decision to play Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.

The England forward had missed just 179 minutes of club football this season before the 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium put the Gunners into the knockout stages.

Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game, with Saka once again the bright spark, although there was cause for concern when he went down injured shortly after the hosts had taken the lead.

With the World Cup kicking off in two months, Saka’s form and fitness will continue to be closely monitored by England supporters.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in his 14 appearances so far this season and Arteta insists he has no qualms in playing Saka at every opportunity.

“Look at the top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference and win the game,” he said.

“You want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that. And if we start to put something different in the mind of a young player, I think we are making a huge mistake because then [he would] be like ‘no, I don’t play now, on astroturf I don’t play’.

“I don’t want that. I want them to be ruthless every three days. I want them knocking on my door (saying) ‘I want to play, I want to win the game’.

“There is no fitness coach in the world that is going to tell me that they cannot do it, because I’ve seen it. 72 games and scored 50 goals.

“The players that score 50 goals do not play 38 games in the season, it’s just impossible.”

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka had missed just 179 minutes of club football this season before the 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked about Saka’s injury, the Spaniard added: “Yeah he got a kick, he was limping a little bit, but hopefully he will be all right.”

Arteta is now targeting top spot in Group A, which would see Arsenal earn a bye for the round of 32 and avoid the Champions League drop-outs.

“We are qualified so that’s the first step,” he added. “I’m really pleased to do that.

“Now we want to achieve the second one, which is to finish first in the group because we know the difference that’s going to make in terms of the games you’re going to play and against who. That’s still something we had to do.”

Mikel Arteta File Photo
Mikel Arteta is pleased with Arsenal’s progress (PA)

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was in the opposing dugout having taken over at PSV in the summer.

Although they slipped to a narrow defeat, he was pleased with how his players reacted to a slow start to the game.

“Defensively we were fighting as a team, we were defending very deep, I didn’t really want that,” he said.

“The first half we weren’t in the game at all, we were just defending and surviving, getting to half-time with a clean sheet.

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Emirates Stadium
PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said Arsenal deserved their win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We did. We had some moments where we played a little bit and created half a chance or two but that wasn’t enough to get a result here.

“In the second half we started to play… we created more, controlled it a little bit more and in the end we were still hoping for a point here. In that sense we’re a little bit disappointed, although Arsenal deserved to win.”

There were some unsavoury scenes at full-time as PSV supporters were seen ripping out seats in the away end and launching a flare into the home section. The PA news agency understands the incident is set to be investigated by UEFA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Lewis Hamilton has met with Brad Pitt to discuss the Formula One movie they are working on (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton has F1 movie meeting with Brad Pitt ahead of United States GP
Douglas Luiz was sent off at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal
Livingston Women have changed their short colours following feedback from players (Livingston FC/handout)
Livingston Women change away shorts to black due to period concerns
Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil is looking forward to meeting former club West Ham on Monday (Scott Wilson/PA)
I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson will leave it late to finalise St Mirren side
Ross County’s Callum Johnson (left) looking to build a positive run (Trevor Martin/PA)
Callum Johnson hoping Ross County can string together run of form
Kyle Lafferty begins a lengthy ban (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for Kilmarnock against Ross County
Ireland progress at the T20 World Cup (Donall Farmer/PA)
Ireland celebrate T20 World Cup progress – Friday’s sporting social
Ben Stokes is unimpressed with the size of boundary cushions (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes criticises ‘stupid’ size of boundary markers after Reece Topley blow
Aberdeen need to keep it going at Motherwell says manager Jim Goodwin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
‘No excuses’ – Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to end good week on high at…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
2
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
3
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
Anthony Gill.
Jail for man who posted cocaine from Liverpool to Aberdeen
6
Emma Muir was last seen near the Asda in Inverness.
Appeal made to find missing Inverness woman last seen near city’s Asda
7
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
8
Traffic has been building on Great Northern Road (A96) at the junction with Auchmill Terrace. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tailbacks on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen after crash
9
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
10
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack held a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday to unveil a report predicting a £1bn boost for the economy if the new beach stadium is built. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cormack: ‘We can build new stadium much cheaper at Kingsford – but beach can…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by David Mackay. Mintlaw scarecrow competition Picture shows; Justine Tough. Mintlaw. Supplied by Justine Tough Date; 21/10/2022
Mintlaw scarecrow making workshop named as finalist in Eventbrite’s Most Curious and Colourful Events…
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Scotland to face Sweden in World Mixed Curling Championship semi-finals at Curl Aberdeen
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver.
Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
Nicola Sturgeon thinks the Tory mess at Westminster strengthens case for independence.
Nicola Sturgeon: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
The Portgordon fireworks have faced rising costs since it was last held in 2019. Image: Jasperimage
This year's Portgordon fireworks display could be the last without more volunteers
Quinn Young Munros
'It's not the destination, but the journey': Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham sign the Santini rainbow jersey after winning gold.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds explains hard luck woes amid injury crisis
The Tall Ships berthed in Aberdeen Harbour in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to submit bid to bring Tall Ships race back to city in 2025

Editor's Picks

Most Commented