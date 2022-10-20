Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 9:27 pm
Film director Paul Haggis (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Film director Paul Haggis (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

A woman who has accused filmmaker Paul Haggis of raping her has told a jury that she felt “like a trapped animal” during the 2013 encounter.

Haleigh Breest gave evidence on Thursday in the civil trial in her lawsuit against the Oscar winner.

She said she accepted his offer of a ride home from a film premiere, and then of a drink at his New York apartment, but made clear to him she had no sexual interest.

Mr Haggis maintains the 2013 encounter was consensual, and his lawyer has argued that Ms Breest called it rape because she is out for money.

Ms Breest recounted what she alleged was a terrifying, painful attack that left her shocked and “really struggling to comprehend what had happened”.

“I couldn’t understand how somebody who seemed like a nice guy would do that,” she said.

As she spoke without looking at him, Mr Haggis, 69, watched largely expressionlessly, sometimes rubbing his bearded chin or taking notes.

He may choose to give evidence later in the trial.

Sexual Misconduct Paul Haggis
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom in New York (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Ms Breest, now 36, said she first met Mr Haggis – known for writing Oscar best picture winners Crash, which he also directed, and Million Dollar Baby – in 2012 at a premiere afterparty. She had a side job with an organisation that co-ordinates such events.

Ms Breest and Mr Haggis went on to exchange occasional professional emails and party chit-chat, she said, over the months before their paths crossed again at another premiere party on January 31 2013.

After they interacted a bit during the event, a tipsy – but not stumbling drunk – Ms Breest accepted the filmmaker’s offer of a ride, and then his invitation for a drink, she told jurors.

She said she tried to shift the setting to a public place, but he pushed for his apartment in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood, and she did not want to offend one of her employer’s red-carpet guests.

“But just so you know,” she testified that she told him en route, “I’m not sleeping in SoHo tonight.”

Ms Breest said Mr Haggis’s advances began as soon as she put her bags down in his loft’s open kitchen.

“You’ve been flirting with me for months,” he soon said, according to Ms Breest.

“I don’t even know you,” Ms Breest said she replied.

Ms Breest said she was able to dodge and deflect his attempts to kiss her for a bit, and thought she had succeeded in politely defusing the situation when he started a friendly tour of the apartment.

But as they looked at a guest bedroom, Mr Haggis “became aggressive very quickly”, pushed her on to the bed and pulled off her tights and clothes as she tried to keep them on and told him to stop, she alleged.

Then, she alleged, he forced her to perform oral sex and wanted intercourse. She said she asked to take a shower as a subtle way to get out of the room, but he followed her there.

Then, as she left the bathroom to try to get her clothes, she said, he allegedly put his hands on her shoulders from behind, steered her back to the guest bedroom and made a further series of unwanted sexual moves that culminated in rape.

“I was like a trapped animal. There was nothing for me to do,” she said.

Ms Breest said she passed out soon afterwards, awoke alone on the bed the next morning and left without seeing Mr Haggis again.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Ms Breest has done.

