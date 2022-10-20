Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 9:40 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 10:35 pm
Actor Kevin Spacey (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Actor Kevin Spacey (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

A jury has concluded that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Mr Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s.

The verdict in federal court in Manhattan brings to a conclusion a civil trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement.

The lawsuit, based on 2017 claims by Mr Rapp, sought 40 million dollars (£35.6 million) in damages.

Deliberations lasted just over an hour. When the verdict was read, Mr Spacey dropped his head. But he then hugged lawyers and others before leaving the courtroom.

Earlier on Thursday, a lawyer for Mr Rapp, Richard Steigman, urged jurors to make Mr Spacey pay for trying to make a sexual advance on Mr Rapp in Mr Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986 after a party. He accused Mr Spacey of lying on the witness stand.

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Jennifer Keller, a lawyer for Mr Spacey, told jurors that Mr Rapp made up the encounter and said they should reject Mr Rapp’s claims.

Mr Rapp, 50, and Mr Spacey, 63, each testified over several days at the three-week trial.

In his closing, Mr Steigman said jurors should conclude that Mr Spacey lied to them when he insisted that the encounter could not have happened, in part because Mr Rapp claimed it happened in a one-bedroom apartment and Mr Spacey lived in a studio.

“He lacks credibility,” Mr Steigman said. As for his client, the lawyer said he filed the lawsuit “to hold Kevin Spacey accountable”.

“Sometimes the simple truth is the best. The simple truth is that this happened,” he said.

During her closing argument, Ms Keller tried to suggest reasons for why Mr Rapp would make up the encounter with Mr Spacey, in which he said Mr Spacey picked him up and briefly laid on top of him on a bed in his apartment.

At the time, Mr Rapp was 14 and Mr Spacey was 26. Mr Rapp testified that he wriggled out and fled the apartment only to encounter an inebriated Mr Spacey at the door asking if he was sure he wanted to leave.

Mr Spacey’s lawyers said it was possible Mr Rapp invented it based on his experience performing in Precious Sons, a play in which actor Ed Harris picks up Mr Rapp’s character and lays on top of him, mistaking him briefly for his wife before discovering it is his son.

She also suggested that Mr Rapp later became jealous that Mr Spacey became a megastar while Mr Rapp had “smaller roles in small shows” after his breakthrough performance in Broadway’s Rent.

“So here we are today and Mr Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life,” Ms Keller said.

Ms Keller said after the trial that the defence was “very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations”.

