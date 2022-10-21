Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 8:57 am
The wall of a school structure is left standing after it was burned in Taung Myint village in the Magway region of Myanmar (AP)
The wall of a school structure is left standing after it was burned in Taung Myint village in the Magway region of Myanmar (AP)

The decapitated body of a teacher was left on grotesque display at a high school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses have said.

The incident marks the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule in Myanmar.

According to witnesses’ descriptions and photos taken in Taung Myint village in the rural Magway region, the headless body of 46-year-old Saw Tun Moe was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it.

The school, which has been closed since last year, was also burned.

Neither the military government nor the state-controlled media have released information about the teacher’s death.

Myanmar’s military has arrested tens of thousands of people and been blamed for the deaths of more than 2,300 civilians since seizing power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

US state department spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter: “We are appalled by reports that Burma’s military regime arrested, publicly mutilated, and beheaded a schoolteacher in Magway Region.

“The regime’s brutal violence, including against educators, demands a strong response from the international community.”

The United States officially refers to Myanmar by its old name, Burma, which was changed by a previous military government.

In September, at least seven young students were killed in a helicopter attack on a school in a Buddhist monastery in the Sagaing region in north-central Myanmar.

The military government denied responsibility for the attacks.

The UN has documented 260 attacks on schools and education personnel since the army takeover, the UN Child Rights Committee said in June.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military’s February 2021 seizure of power was met by nationwide peaceful protests and civil disobedience that security forces suppressed with deadly force.

The repression led to widespread armed resistance, which has since turned into what UN experts have characterised as a civil war.

Destroyed school
The decapitated body of a volunteer teacher in rural Myanmar was found on grotesque display at a village school after he was detained and killed by the military (AP)

The army has conducted major offensives in the countryside, including burning down villages and driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, allowing them little or no access to humanitarian assistance.

Myanmar’s military has long been accused of serious human rights violations, most notably in the western state of Rakhine.

International courts are considering whether it committed genocide there in a brutal 2017 counter-insurgency campaign that caused more than 700,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh for safety.

The slain teacher, Saw Tun Moe, was a long-time educator who had participated in anti-military protests before taking charge of a high school founded by the country’s pro-democracy movement in his native Thit Nyi Naung village.

The National Unity Government (NUG), an underground organization opposed to military rule that styles itself as the country’s legitimate administrative body, opened a network of schools this year as an interim education system in parts of the country where it believed armed militias loyal to it were strong enough to defend themselves.

Saw Tun Moe also taught mathematics at his village school and another nearby alternative school and was involved in the administration of Thit Nyi Naung, where he lived with his family.

He previously taught at a private school in Magway, also known as Magwe, for 20 years.

The NUG’s education arm mourned his death in a statement late on Thursday. praising him and other fallen teachers as “revolutionary heroes”. The group also expressed solidarity with the teachers and students who continue their resistance to the military.

The teacher’s death occurred as a column of about 90 government soldiers carried out sweeps of at least a dozen area villages this month.

Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted from power in a coup last February (AP)

A villager told The Associated Press that she was among about two dozen villagers including Saw Tun Moe who were hiding behind a hut in a peanut field at 9.30am local time (4am BST) on Sunday when a group of more than 80 soldiers accompanied by armed civilians arrived, shooting their guns into the air. T

The military arms and employs civilian auxiliaries who serve as guides and take part in raids.

The villager said they were caught by the troops, who seized their phones and other belongings and at an officer’s command separated three men from the group, but took away only Saw Tun Moe.

“Our heads were bowed at that time and we didn’t dare to look at them. Later, one of the soldiers called to him, “Come. Come fatty, follow us,” and took him away. The soldiers treated him leniently, so we didn’t think this would happen,” the villager said.

She said Saw Tun Moe was taken to Taung Myint village, almost a mile north of Thit Nyi Naung, and killed him there the following day.

“I learned on Monday morning that he had been killed. It is very sad to lose a good teacher who we depended on for our children’s education,” the villager added. She said her children had studied at his school.

A villager from Taung Myint village said he saw Saw Tun Moe’s body at about 11am local time (5.30am BST) on Monday after the soldiers had left.

“First, I called my friends, then I looked at the body more closely. I immediately knew that it was Teacher Moe. He used to visit our village as a schoolteacher in the past few months, so I recognised his face,” said the villager.

Photos taken by his friend showed the teacher’s body and head. An old campaign poster with Ms Suu Kyi’s photos covered the corpse’s thigh.

Fingers severed from his right hand had been placed between his thighs, according to the villagers. A three-finger salute is a gesture adopted by the country’s civil disobedience movement, inspired by The Hunger Games series.

On an outside wall of the school, which was partially burned Sunday by the soldiers, is scrawled graffiti with an ominous warning: “I will be back, you (expletive) who ran away.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AP)
EU takes stock of Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby (AP)
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
CCTV still of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, centre, wearing black hooded jumper, inside a liquor store in Byron Bay on the day he disappeared in 2019 (New South Wales Police Force via AP, File)
Teenage backpacker’s 2019 disappearance in Australia still unexplained
Elon Musk (AP)
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce – report
The Arizona Cardinals broke an eight-game home losing streak that was the franchise’s longest since 1958 with a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night (Matt York/AP)
Arizona Cardinals snap home losing streak with win over New Orleans Saints
Rory McIlroy finished one shot behind the lead at the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina on Thursday (Stephen B Morton/AP)
Rory McIlroy finishes one shot off lead as he strives to defend CJ Cup…
France’s President Emmanuel Macron (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
(LIBKOS/AP)
Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson
(AP Photo)
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
Jesse Marsch believes he still has the confidence of the Leeds board (PA)
Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account

Editor's Picks

Most Commented