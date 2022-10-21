Italian far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Italian far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 10:26 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 11:17 am
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni in Rome (AP)
Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni in Rome (AP)

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has said she and her allies have asked the nation’s President to give her the mandate to assemble a new government.

Ms Meloni and her allies met briefly with President Sergio Mattarella on Friday.

Some observers had expected that she would then announce that he had given her the mandate to try to form a government.

Instead, she said only that the coalition had proposed her as the next premier.

Brothers of Italy leaders
Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni, and party member Francesco Lollobrigida, left, arrive at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (AP)

An official indicated Mr Mattarella’s decision might be announced later.

If Ms Meloni succeeds in forming a government, Italy would have its first far-right-led administration since the end of the Second World War.

Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots. She would also be the first woman to become Italian premier.

Her main coalition allies, former premier Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, are longtime admirers of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Ms Meloni staunchly backs Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion.

Silvio Berlusconi
Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi waves to press as he leaves the Quirinale Presidential Palace (AP)

Flanked by Mr Berlusconi and Mr Salvini, the 45-year-old said on the steps of the Quirinal Presidential Palace in Rome: “We have indicated myself as the person who should be mandated to form the new government.

“We are ready and we want to move forward in the shortest possible time.”

Ms Meloni cited urgent problems “at both national and international level” – apparent references to soaring energy prices afflicting households and businesses and the war in Ukraine.

Forza Italia president Mr Berlusconi and League leader Mr Salvini stayed silent during Ms Meloni’s brief remarks to reporters.

Three-time premier Mr Berlusconi has been chafing over the election victory by Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party in the past month.

He recently derided Ms Meloni as “arrogant” in written comments. Earlier this week in a meeting with his legislators, Mr Berlusconi expressed sympathy for Mr Putin’s motivation for invading Ukraine.

Right-wing politicians
Mr Berlusconi poses with Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni and The League leader Matteo Salvini, Licia Ronzulli and other centre-right party members (AP)

In response to Mr Berlusconi’s comments that were also derogatory about Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, Ms Meloni insisted that anyone joining her government must be solidly in synch with the West in opposing Putin’s war.

If that meant her government could not be formed, Ms Meloni said, she would take that risk.

Mr Salvini has at times also questioned the wisdom of tough Western sanctions against Russia.

A fellow legislator in Mr Salvini’s League party who was recently elected president of the lower Chamber of Deputies has publicly expressed doubts about continuing the measures.

Outgoing premier Mario Draghi’s national pandemic unity coalition collapsed in July, after Mr Salvini, Mr Berlusconi and populist 5-Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte refused to back his government in a confidence vote.

That prompted Mr Mattarella to dissolve parliament and pave the way for elections some six months early.

While final efforts to form the new government were under way, Mr Draghi was in Brussels, attending the final day of a European Council summit, grappling with ways to deal with higher energy prices.

