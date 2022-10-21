Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo refused to go on as a substitute against Spurs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Spurs was comfortably the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty exit from Old Trafford, leading Ten Hag to stand down the forward for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked if he refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs, Ten Hag said: “Yes.

“What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me. The (club) statement is also clear, I think.”

Asked if Ronaldo will be part of his team moving forwards, Ten Hag said: “Yes, that’s also in the statement. He remains an important part of the squad.”