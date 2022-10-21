TikTok failing to block US election misinformation ads, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TikTok failing to block US election misinformation ads, report finds

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 1:02 pm
The TikTok app (AP)
The TikTok app (AP)

A report has found that TikTok’s algorithms are not very good at detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about US elections – despite all political advertisements being banned from the platform since 2019.

The report raises fresh concerns about the popular video-sharing app’s ability to catch election falsehoods at a time when a growing number of young people use it not just for entertainment, but also for finding information.

The research was published on Friday by the non-profit organisation Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University (NYU).

Global Witness and NYU tested whether some of the most popular social platforms – Facebook, YouTube and TikTok – can detect and take down false political ads targeted at American voters ahead of next month’s mid-term elections.

The watchdog group has carried out similar tests in Myanmar, Ethiopia, Kenya and Brazil with ads containing hate speech and disinformation, but this is the first time it has done so in the United States.

The US ads included misinformation about the voting process, such as when or how people can vote, as well as about how election results are counted.

They were also designed to sow distrust about the democratic process by spreading baseless claims about the vote being “rigged” or decided before Election Day.

All were submitted for approval to the social media platforms, but none were actually published.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, performed the worst, letting through 90% of the ads the group submitted.

Facebook fared better, catching seven out of 20 false ads – in both English and Spanish.

Jon Lloyd, senior adviser at Global Witness, said TikTok’s results in particular were “a huge surprise to us” given that the platform has an outright ban political advertising.

In a statement, TikTok said it bans and prohibits election misinformation and paid political ads from its platform.

The company said: “We value feedback from NGOs, academics, and other experts which helps us continually strengthen our processes and policies.”

Facebook app
Facebook performed better at catching misinformation, the report found (AP)

Facebook’s systems detected and took down the majority of the ads Global Witness submitted for approval.

It said: “These reports were based on a very small sample of ads, and are not representative given the number of political ads we review daily across the world.

“Our ads review process has several layers of analysis and detection, both before and after an ad goes live.”

It added that it invests “significant resources” to protect elections.

YouTube, meanwhile, detected and took down all of the problematic ads, and even suspended the test account Global Witness set up to post the fake ads in question.

At the same time, however, the Alphabet-owned video platform did not detect any of the false or misleading election ads the group submitted for approval in Brazil.

Mr Lloyd said: “So that goes to show that there’s a real global discrepancy in their ability to enforce their own policies.”

He added: “The consequences of inaction could be disastrous for our democracies and our planet and our society in general.

“Increasing polarisation and all of that. I don’t know what it’s going to take for them to take it seriously.”

