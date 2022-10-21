Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 1:43 pm
Ukrainian soldiers ride an APC in Donetsk region (AP)
Ukrainian soldiers ride an APC in Donetsk region (AP)

Ukrainian forces continue to pile pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson, targeting resupply routes across the Dnieper river as Kyiv inches closer to a full-scale assault to retake the strategic southern port city.

As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line”, according to Ukrainian army officials.

The Antonivskyi Bridge, which is on a main route from Crimea to Russian-held territories in southern Ukraine, was struck late on Thursday, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command – but only after the 10pm local curfew, to avoid civilian casualties.

“We do not attack civilians and settlements,” Ms Humeniuk told Ukrainian television, after Kirill Stremousov, the Moscow-installed deputy chief of the regional administration, claimed that at least four civilians were killed as a result of Ukrainian strikes.

Released prisoners
People greet 14 prisoners released by Ukraine as a prisoner swap, in Novoazovsk, separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine (AP)

Mr Stremousov said the attack occurred some 40 minutes after the curfew’s start. A further 13 people suffered wounds, Kherson’s top health official Vadim Ilmiyev said.

Among the dead and wounded were journalists from the Russia-created TV channel Tamvria, according to Mr Stremousov.

Earlier, Ukrainian strikes had made the Antonivskyi Bridge inoperable, prompting Russian authorities to set up ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to ferry supplies to Russian troops in Kherson, which sits on the Dnieper’s western bank.

Those crossings have been regularly targeted by Ukrainian rockets.

Russian-installed officials have urged residents to evacuate from Kherson city for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications.

Ukrainian soldier
A Ukrainian serviceman in Donetsk (LIBKOS via AP)

Ukraine’s military reported on Friday that bank employees, medical workers and teachers have started to be evacuated as the city’s infrastructure also began to wind down. At least 15,000 residents of an expected 60,000 have already been relocated from the city and surrounding areas.

Kherson city, with a pre-war population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas Russia captured when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds.

It is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port.

The region of Kherson, along with Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, were illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin even though not all the territory is Russian-held.

He then imposed martial law earlier this week in an attempt to assert Russian authority amid a string of military setbacks and strong international criticism.

Ukraine power outage
Catherine, 70, looks out the window while holding a candle during a power outage, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region (AP)

In the Donetsk region, two people were killed in the past 24 hours after Russian forces shelled the city of Bakhmut, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Russian troops have been unable to advance toward the city for over a month now.

Some nine people were wounded in two Russian attacks in the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Amid the fighting, the Kremlin insisted on Friday that Mr Putin has been open to negotiations “from the very beginning”, and “nothing has changed” in that respect.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Mr Putin “tried to initiate talks with both Nato and the United States even before the special military operation” – the Russian term for its war in Ukraine.

Mr Peskov was speaking following earlier remarks by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said Mr Putin appeared to be “much softer and more open to negotiations” with Ukraine than in the past.

Meanwhile, Russia’s deployment of aircraft and troops to air bases in Belarus raised the spectre of another front on Ukraine’s northern border, although officials said such a move was unlikely.

The Ukrainian army’s general staff reported a heightened chance that such an attack could aim to cut supply routes of Western weapons and equipment.

The build-up could also aim to divert Ukrainian resources and weaken any counteroffensive in the south.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is flanked by newly appointed Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the swearing in ceremony at the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton ended a five-match winless run in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl appreciates the threat posed by his Southampton team
People at the edge of Kingman Wash, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Experts urge against panic after death of US teenager from brain-eating amoeba
Cardi B during a copyright infringement lawsuit in Santa Ana, California (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Cardi B absolved in lawsuit over suggestive mixtape artwork
Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle
Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in shrubbery (Alamy/PA)
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loans, throwing the programme into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness (Evan Vucci/AP)
Federal appeals court blocks Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham (pictured) and Zachary Holt (Colville Tribes Emergency Services/AP)
Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation
Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Emmett Till statue unveiled in Mississippi

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Ukrainian soldiers ride an APC in Donetsk region (AP)
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Ukrainian soldiers ride an APC in Donetsk region (AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented