Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 2:47 pm
George Orwell (PA archive)
George Orwell (PA archive)

Some of George Orwell’s most celebrated works are coming to the online publishing platform Substack.

The Orwell Foundation is set to launch Orwell Daily, which will serialise for free at least a portion of the author’s famous books and other writings.

Orwell Daily begins on October 28 with his debut, Down And Out In Paris And London, the author’s expose of poverty in two of the world’s wealthiest cities.

Over the following several weeks, the Substack will run excerpts of some 1,000-1,500 words.

The foundation’s director Jean Seaton said: “We’re here to honour and celebrate and get people to think about Orwell.”

George Orwell – the pen name of Eric Arthur Blair – is best known for his allegorical work Animal Farm, from 1945, and the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, published in 1949, the year before his death.

Admirers cite the British author often when warning about democracy’s decline, but the foundation also wants to raise awareness of his writing about homelessness in Down And Out In Paris And London, first published in 1933.

“It was his first piece of real reportage,” Orwell’s son, Richard Blair, said in a statement released on Friday.

“Orwell wanted to see what it was like to be in the gutter — what it was like to be seen as a ‘tramp’.

George Orwell statue
A man stands next to George Orwell’s statue outside BBC Broadcasting House, at Portland Place, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“There are many miniature essays you can extract, but it’s also terribly descriptive. It grabs you.

“And there’s a degree of humour too, which is important. He puts you right there alongside the people he was writing about.”

Jeremy Wikeley, the foundation’s project officer, says future serialisations will be announced later in the year.

Numerous works, old and new, have been serialised on Substack.

They range from Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to such contemporary releases as Anand Giridharadas’ The True American: Murder And Mystery In Texas.

Substack newsletters such as Dracula Daily and Edgar Allan Poe Daily are dedicated entirely to excerpts from a given book or author.

The Orwell Foundation, which also also oversees a Substack newsletter of Orwell news and commentary, recently announced the Orwell Prize for Reporting Homelessness.

The award is a partnership with The Centre for Homelessness Impact, and “will celebrate the art of evidence-led storytelling, accurate investigation and innovative policy reporting”, according to the foundation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is flanked by newly appointed Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the swearing in ceremony at the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton ended a five-match winless run in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl appreciates the threat posed by his Southampton team
People at the edge of Kingman Wash, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Experts urge against panic after death of US teenager from brain-eating amoeba
Cardi B during a copyright infringement lawsuit in Santa Ana, California (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Cardi B absolved in lawsuit over suggestive mixtape artwork
Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle
Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in shrubbery (Alamy/PA)
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loans, throwing the programme into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness (Evan Vucci/AP)
Federal appeals court blocks Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham (pictured) and Zachary Holt (Colville Tribes Emergency Services/AP)
Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation
Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Emmett Till statue unveiled in Mississippi

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
George Orwell (PA archive)
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
George Orwell (PA archive)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented