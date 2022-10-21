France to leave energy treaty criticised by climate groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

France to leave energy treaty criticised by climate groups

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 3:13 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 3:43 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron (Olivier Matthys/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (Olivier Matthys/AP)

President Emmanuel Macron has said that France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures.

The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in 1998 to protect foreign investment in the energy sector. Climate non-governmental organisations have been calling for a mass EU withdrawal from the treaty.

Italy has already quit the ECT, while Spain and the Netherlands have also announced similar plans.

Belgium Europe Energy
France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

Germany’s ministry for economic affairs and climate action told The Associated Press earlier this week that a decision regarding the ECT within the federal government has yet to be taken.

“Minister (Robert) Habeck has repeatedly expressed his critical position on the ECT and its possible negative effects on climate action,” the ministry said.

German utility company RWE has used the ECT to start legal action against the Netherlands, alleging that the government failed to allow adequate time and resources to transition away from coal.

The case may have partly motivated the Netherlands’ decision to quit the treaty.

As part of EU Green Deal policies, member countries agreed last year that the treaty needs to be revised to discourage all further investments in fossil fuel-based energy infrastructure projects, “unless they are fully consistent with an ambitious, clearly defined pathway towards climate neutrality”, in line with United Nations targets.

Mr Macron last month called for a “massive acceleration” of renewable energy development in his country, including offshore wind farms and solar power, via a new plan that seeks to bring lagging France closer to the energy policies of its EU neighbours.

The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Macron also wants France to gain more independence in terms of electricity production through investments in the nuclear sector.

“Today I watch with concern the return of not only transition energies, but also hydrocarbons and the most polluting fossil energies,” Mr Macron said.

“The war on European soil should not make us forget our climate requirements and our imperative to reduce our CO2 emissions. Withdrawing from this treaty is part of our strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is flanked by newly appointed Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the swearing in ceremony at the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton ended a five-match winless run in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl appreciates the threat posed by his Southampton team
People at the edge of Kingman Wash, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Experts urge against panic after death of US teenager from brain-eating amoeba
Cardi B during a copyright infringement lawsuit in Santa Ana, California (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Cardi B absolved in lawsuit over suggestive mixtape artwork
Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle
Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in shrubbery (Alamy/PA)
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loans, throwing the programme into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness (Evan Vucci/AP)
Federal appeals court blocks Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham (pictured) and Zachary Holt (Colville Tribes Emergency Services/AP)
Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation
Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Emmett Till statue unveiled in Mississippi

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
French President Emmanuel Macron (Olivier Matthys/AP)
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
French President Emmanuel Macron (Olivier Matthys/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented