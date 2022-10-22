Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 5:18 am
Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham (pictured) and Zachary Holt (Colville Tribes Emergency Services/AP)
Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham (pictured) and Zachary Holt (Colville Tribes Emergency Services/AP)

Three suspects in the fatal shootings of two people and shooting of a police officer have been arrested after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in north-eastern Washington.

The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook on Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one of several small communities on the rural reservation. Two others were arrested earlier in the day.

The search for the suspects began after the Colville Tribal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, a small community about 275 miles east of Seattle.

Zachary Holt
Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt (pictured) (Colville Tribes Emergency Services/AP)

Officers found two people dead, and an officer who came across a vehicle described as having left the scene was shot in the arm, according to the department. He was doing well after being transported for medical care, the department said in a statement.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. They did not release the name of the third man who was arrested, and also did not release a possible motive for the crimes.

The search spread overnight to the town of Nespelem, a close-knit community about 20 miles from Keller, with 10 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Washington State Police and Border Patrol, assisting. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as they looked for the men.

Robin Redstar, a Colville Tribal member and Nespelem resident, said she and other residents waited in their home for hours, and at one point one of the suspects was believed to be in a gully behind her house. Authorities eventually arrested a man in front of her home around 10am after he tried to enter her neighbour’s back door, Ms Redstar said.

Her neighbour, a hunter with guns, was able to detain the man and get him to the street, where a tribal police car was waiting, Ms Redstar said. Two of her neighbour’s friends helped get the man to the police car. She said she saw her neighbour with the suspect when she ran out to her truck.

“It was pretty quick. Corbie (the neighbour) was giving him a good speech about morals,” she said.

Only about 200 people live in Keller, an unincorporated community that runs alongside the Sanpoil River. The centre of town is marked by a post office, a community center and a Catholic church, and small groups of homes are sprinkled along residential streets branching off a rural highway.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville comprise about 9,400 descendants of a dozen Native American tribes. The reservation covers nearly 2,200 square miles west of Lake Roosevelt, the reservoir formed on the Columbia River behind the Grand Coulee Dam.

