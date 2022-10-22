Is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 9:18 am
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

As Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first female premier, the world is watching closely to see whether she will emerge as a firebrand leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots or the more moderate right-wing politician who succeeded in capturing 26% of the vote.

Here is a look at some of the issues facing Ms Meloni’s new government, formed from her far-right Brothers of Italy Party, along with the right-wing populist League led by Matteo Salvini and the centre-right Forza Italia headed by three-time former premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi:

– The energy crisis

The squeeze facing Italian industry and households will require urgent attention, as concerns grow that astronomically high bills will force business closures and household rationing.

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni reads to the media the list of the ministers of Italy’s new government after presenting it to Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni reads to the media the list of the ministers of Italy’s new government after presenting it to Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy’s Confindustria business lobby has warned that thousands of businesses are at risk as industrial energy costs rose from eight billion euros (£7 billion) in 2019 to 100 billion euros (£87 billion) this year.

Ms Meloni has backed a European price cap on Russian gas.

Her coalition partner, League leader Matteo Salvini, has pushed for Italy to take on more debt to help households and small and medium-size business owners that are the backbone of his party’s constituency in the wealthy north.

– Relations with the European Union

Italy’s European Union partners will be watching closely to see whether Ms Meloni’s right-wing government will align with a nationalist bloc, including Hungary and Poland, that has repeatedly attacked EU democratic standards.

Ms Meloni has recently signalled Poland as a key ally for Italy in a speech to a Spanish far-right rally, where she also singled out the success of the far-right in Sweden. Ms Meloni has also hinted at a desire to limit the EU’s influence.

“We need a braver Europe when it is time to … respond to big crises and big international scenarios, and a little more humble when it comes to aspects of our daily lives that could be dealt with much better at a national level,” she told the VOX party rally.

On Friday, Ms Meloni chose as foreign minister Antonio Tajani, a pro-EU politician and former president of the European Parliament.

– Economy and the spectre of recession

The spiking price of energy, compounded by inflation on household goods, is raising the spectre of recession.

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni, left, arrives at Rome’s Quirinale Presidential Palace to receive a mandate to form Italy’s new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni, left, arrives at Rome’s Quirinale Presidential Palace to receive a mandate to form Italy’s new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Official third-quarter numbers will not be in until October 31, but calculations by parliament’s budget office indicate Italy’s economy shrank 0.2% from July-September and a further contraction is forecast for the final quarter.

Ms Meloni is tasked with reducing Italy’s public debt, currently the second highest in the eurozone at 150% of GDP, while maintaining budget stability.

Also, the right-wing League aims to do away with a 10-year-old pension reform that raised the retirement age. And it will be up to the new government to complete a planned sale of a majority stake in ITA Airways to a US-led consortium.

Ms Meloni’s new finance minister is Giancarlo Giorgetti, one of the most moderate League leaders. He is seen as a likely guarantor of the continuity of the economic strategies of outgoing premier Mario Draghi, in whose government he served as industry minister.

– Civil rights and migration

Women and minority groups in Italy, from the LGBTQ community to immigrants, fear their rights will be curtailed under a Meloni government. Days after her election, thousands marched through Rome and Milan in support of access to abortion, which many worry will be eroded under Ms Meloni.

Ms Meloni has said she wants to provide alternatives to abortion while promoting Italy’s birth rate, among the lowest in the world.

She has condemned what she calls the “LGBT lobby”, and her party’s programme states it is against gay marriage, gay adoption and surrogate motherhood.

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni leaves the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as part of a round of consultations with party leaders to try and form a new government, in Rome
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni leaves the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

On Friday, Ms Meloni tapped ultra-conservative Catholic Eugenia Maria Roccella as minister for family, birthrates and equal opportunities. In 2018, Ms Roccella pledged to work against Italy’s law legalising same-sex civil unions.

Ms Meloni is also against granting automatic citizenship to children of immigrants born in Italy, and she has harshly criticised economic migrants, calling for a naval blockade to prevent their boats from leaving northern Africa.

– European recovery funds

As the EU country with the hardest-hit economy due to a draconian 2020 pandemic lockdown, Italy has access to some 220 billion euros in recovery funds from Brussels.

Mr Draghi secured some 70 billion euros of that total during his tenure, and the new government must ensure Italy gets the rest of the money.

Italy and its sluggish bureaucracy has traditionally failed to capture a significant amount of EU funds it has been allocated. The recovery funds are mostly aimed at helping accelerate green transition, improving digitalisation, and infrastructure projects.

Ms Meloni has raised concerns by saying that she may want to redirect funds in line with her government’s priorities, without specifying how these may differ.

– Will the coalition hold?

A leaked audio tape of Mr Berlusconi bragging about his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised questions about Italy’s allegiances.

Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi, centre, poses with Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni and The League leader Matteo Salvini, Licia Ronzulli and all centre-right party members as they leave the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as part of a round of consultations with party leaders to try and form a new government in Rome
Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi, centre, poses with Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni and The League leader Matteo Salvini, Licia Ronzulli and all centre-right party members at the Quirinale Presidential Palace (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Ms Meloni sought to quash any concerns about Italy’s position on the war in Ukraine with a strong statement underlining support for Kyiv and emphasising there was no room for dissent on that position, even at the cost of not forming a right-wing government.

Still, 86-year-old Mr Berlusconi’s damaging braggadocio creates concern about the longevity of her government. The former premier has shown signs of chafing under Ms Meloni’s leadership, calling her “arrogant” in notes photographed from the Senate balconies.

Many analysts believe Mr Salvini, whose party was severely weakened in the last elections, will be the more difficult partner. He has already brought down one government, led by former premier Giuseppe Conte, in a ham-handed power grab that cost him his post as interior minister.

Mr Salvini had lobbied for the interior ministry portfolio under Ms Meloni, but on Friday she gave the job to a longtime ministry official, Matteo Piantedosi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Investigators examine the site of a plane crash in Keene, N.H. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Saturday that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed Friday evening into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport. City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.” (Kristopher Radder /The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Two killed as small plane hits US building
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (right) pictured celebrating with Anthony Gordon during Everton’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in which both scored (Isaac Parkin/PA Images).
Frank Lampard backs Dominic Calvert-Lewin for late England World Cup squad bid
American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon (William Regan/AP)
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer and sister of Carly Simon, dies aged 85
Ben Nakubuwai (centre) scores a try for Fiji (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Fiji set sights on last-eight spot after comfortable win over Italy
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland bags brace as Manchester City beat Brighton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring Everton’s opener in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace (Isaac Parkin/PA Images).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires opener as Everton cruise to 3-0 win over Palace
(Vincenzo Circosta/AP)
Nearly 300 rescued migrants reach southern Italian port
Infowars founder Alex Jones takes the witness stand (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
Alex Jones seeks new trial after one billion dollars Sandy Hook verdict
Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool only had themselves to blame for the defeat at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Only Liverpool to blame for Nottingham Forest defeat

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach - pictured at the Mod's torchlight procession, said the Mod in Perth has been a huge success. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Perth Mod helps Gaels to 'feel better' despite a decline in entrants
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay frustrated with Ross County's defending in build up to Kilmarnock winner at…
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin arrives during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted to send travelling Dons support home with a win
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds urging his side on. Images: SNS Group
Billy Dodds hails Caley Thistle after they strike back for table-topping draw against Raith…
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man from Aberdeen Picture shows; Missing Aberdeen man. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeens Luis Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 with teammate Bojan Miovski during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Three in three for Duk as Aberdeen beat Motherwell at Fir Park
Robbie Deas celebrates after heading home the Caley Thistle's leveller against Raith Rovers. Images: SNS Group
Robbie Deas seals Caley Thistle point against Raith Rovers to take injury-hit side top…
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers battle for point in pulsating 2-2 draw with Ayr United
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Dylan Stuart of Turriff
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented