Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcome their second child

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 12:10 pm
Mandy Moore (Ian West/PA)
Mandy Moore (Ian West/PA)

American actress and singer Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second child saying “our hearts have doubled in size”.

The couple, who married in 2018 and already share one-year-old son Gus, announced the happy news on Instagram by posting a selection of black-and-white photos of them cradling the baby boy as they looked at him lovingly.

This Is Us star Moore, 38, also revealed their family’s new addition has been named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

In the joint post, they wrote: “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).

“Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding.

“He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations with singer Hilary Duff saying: “Mandy looking like a goddess with that new bundle. Party of four.”

Community actress Alison Brie wrote: “Congratulations!! Welcome Ozzie!!” and Pretty Little Liars star Claire Holt added “Awww congratulations!!!!” with a heart eye emoji.

Moore found fame as a former teenage pop star and is now best known for playing Rebecca Pearson in TV drama This Is Us.

