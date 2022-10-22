Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 8:04 pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on teenager Holger Rune for the Stockholm Open title on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, who won the tournament on his only previous appearance in the Swedish capital four years ago, eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in the semi-finals on Saturday.

There will be Scandinavian representation in the final, though, with 19-year-old Dane Rune continuing his excellent season with a 4-6 7-6 (1) 7-5 victory over Australian fifth seed Alex De Minaur.

Rune will bid to win his second ATP Tour title of the season having lifted his maiden trophy in Munich.

Tsitsipas has already booked his place at the ATP Finals in Turin next month, and Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini both boosted their chances by reaching finals in Antwerp and Naples, respectively.

Auger-Aliassime is inside the top eight as it stands and is bidding for back-to-back titles after claiming the trophy in Florence last week.

The Canadian defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2) 7-6 (3) and will take on American Sebastian Korda, who ended Dominic Thiem’s best week since his lengthy absence with a wrist injury.

Thiem saw off top seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals and won the first set on Saturday but Korda battled back to claim a 6-7 (4) 6-3 7-6 (4) victory and continue his own good form.

There will be an all-Italian final in Naples, where Berrettini will take on 20-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti eased to a 6-3 6-4 win over Miomir Kecmanovic while Berrettini was troubled by a foot problem in a 3-6 7-6 (2) 6-3 victory against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Berrettini, who will contest a first hard-court final after 11 on clay or grass, said on atptour.com: “I don’t even know how I did it. I wasn’t feeling very good. I asked for the physio because my foot was hurting. I didn’t want to retire. My team told me, ‘I think you should stop’. But I tried and I found a way.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old British player Jack Draper will take on world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel next week.

