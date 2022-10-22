Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 9:28 pm Updated: October 22, 2022, 9:38 pm
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Offensive chanting during Manchester United's draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

English football bosses have condemned homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Chelsea.

Offensive chants were heard at regular intervals from some away supporters as United forced a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

United boss Erik ten Hag and Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter both lamented the chants, while the Football Association pledged to crack down on discriminatory behaviour.

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

“The FA strongly condemns the use of the term “rent boy” and we are determined to drive it out of our game,” said an FA spokesperson.

“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.

“We believe football is everybody’s game, and we will continue to do our utmost to use our influence to drive meaningful change so that our game is for all.”

Chelsea picked out the United fixture as a chance to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces anti-discrimination campaign, only for some visiting fans to make homophobic chants throughout the match.

The club issued a short statement after full-time, saying the chanting showed there is more to be done.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used by some individuals today at Stamford Bridge,” it read.

“We are proud to be supporting Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and today acts as proof that we must do more to make football a game for everyone.

“This year we are educating, celebrating, communicating and motivating allyship and action for our players, employees, fans and society.”

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (right) with manager Erik ten Hag after leaving the pitch with an injury (John Walton/PA)

Asked about the chants, Potter said: “Well it’s clear that we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Ten Hag condemned the chanting, but also insisted Chelsea fans should not have abused United defender Raphael Varane as he left the field after being injured.

“I think it doesn’t belong in the stands, and I mentions stands, whole stadium as well,” said Ten Hag.

“When Raphael came out it was the same the other side; so we all have to stop doing that.”

