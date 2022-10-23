Xi Jinping named to third term as Communist Party general secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Xi Jinping named to third term as Communist Party general secretary

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 5:54 am
President Xi Jinping (front, centre) increased his dominance over China as he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition (Ng Han Guan/AP)
President Xi Jinping (front, centre) increased his dominance over China as he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition (Ng Han Guan/AP)

President Xi Jinping increased his dominance over China as he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition.

Mr Xi also on Sunday promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

The man who took power in 2012 was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a party custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years.

The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life.

On Saturday, Mr Xi’s predecessor, 79-year-old Hu Jintao, abruptly left a meeting of the party Central Committee with an aide holding his arm.

That prompted questions about whether Mr Xi was flexing his powers by expelling other party leaders, while the state media Xinhua News Agency later reporting Mr Hu was in poor health and needed to rest.

The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the number two leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership on Saturday.

The move came despite Mr Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68.

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks over as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang raises his hand to vote
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) is among four of the seven members of the nation’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee not be reappointed in a leadership shuffle (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Mr Xi and the other Standing Committee members appeared for the first time as a group before reporters on Sunday in the Great Hall of the People, the seat of China’s ceremonial legislature in central Beijing.

Mr Xi announced Li Qiang, a former Shanghai party secretary who is no relation to Li Keqiang, was the number two member and Zhao Leji, a member of the previous committee, was promoted to number three.

The number two committee member since the 1990s has become premier while the number three heads the legislature. Those posts are to be assigned when the legislature meets next year.

Leadership changes were announced as the party wrapped up a twice-a-decade congress that was closely watched for signs of initiatives to reverse an economic slump or changes in a severe “zero-Covid” strategy that has shut down cities and disrupted business.

Officials disappointed investors and the Chinese public by announcing no changes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

India has launched a rocket carrying 36 internet satellites for the London-based company OneWeb (Indian Space Research Organisation/AP)
India launches rocket with 36 of London firm OneWeb’s internet satellites
Chanting crowds have marched in the streets of Berlin (shown), Washington DC and Los Angeles in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Chanting crowds march in Germany and US in support of Iran demonstrators
Two employees were killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/AP)
Gunman wounded by police after two staff killed in Dallas hospital shooting
Rory McIlroy was just one round away from becoming world number one for the ninth time as the defending champion sat atop the CJ Cup leaderboard (Stephen B Morton/AP)
Defending South Carolina champ Rory McIlroy ahead as he chases top ranking
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes are in the balance (John Walton/PA)
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final
Casemiro (left) celebrates scoring United’s equaliser (John Walton/PA)
Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea
McLaren’s Zak Brown (left) and Red Bull’s Christian Horner during a press conference (Eric Gay/AP)
Christian Horner ‘shocked and appalled’ by cheating accusation from Zak Brown

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. PC Sophia McGinn for On the Beat Picture shows; PC Sophia McGinn. n/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: The path to policing is different for everyone but here's how…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers v Ayr United: Jim McIntyre praises 'model pro' Gerry McDonagh
Thainstone House Hotel is particularly stunning in the autumn.
Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight
Xi Jinping named to third term as Communist Party general secretary
Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you…
Exterior of The Plockton Inn
Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew
Caley Thistle's David Carson and Raith Rovers' Kieran Ngwenya. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Shape shake-up led to new front-runners Caley Thistle striking back to hold Raith Rovers
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Engineer kicked wife then punched woman who tried to intervene
Has the smartphone changed how we make memories?
Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?
The lounge is flooded with light at number 3 The Meadows, Maryculter.
Six great family homes for sale now in the north-east and Highlands

Editor's Picks

Most Commented