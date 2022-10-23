Illegal border crossings from Mexico to US reach annual high

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the US to the highest level recorded in a fiscal year.

US Customs and Border Protection’s year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the American economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the US border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. It was up 11.5% from 204,087 times in August and 18.5% from 192,001 times in September 2021.

Strained diplomatic relations have ensured the US cannot expel migrants to Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua (Gregory Bull/AP)

In the fiscal year that ended on September 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before, according to figures released late on Friday night.

The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August and is more than twice the highest level during Donald Trump’s presidency in 2019.

Nearly 78,000 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua were stopped in September, compared to about 58,000 from Mexico and three countries of northern Central America that have historically accounted for most of the flow.

The remarkable geographic shift is at least partly a result of Title 42, a public health rule that suspends rights to seek asylum under US and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Due to strained diplomatic relations, the US cannot expel migrants to Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. As a result, they are largely released in the US to pursue their immigration cases.

Title 42 authority has been applied 2.4 million times since it began in March 2020 but has fallen disproportionately on migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.