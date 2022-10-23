Xi Jinping: Key events in life of Chinese leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Xi Jinping: Key events in life of Chinese leader

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 9:12 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping address the party congress (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping address the party congress (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has secured a third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, paving the way for him to remain in power for at least five more years — and possibly longer.

Here are the key events in Mr Xi’s life:

– June 15 1953: Xi Jinping was born in Beijing, the son of Xi Zhongxun, a senior Communist Party official and former guerrilla commander in the civil war that brought the communists to power in 1949.

– 1969-75: At the age of 15, he is among many educated urban youths sent to live and work in poor rural villages during the Cultural Revolution, a period of social upheaval launched by leader Mao Zedong.

China Party Congress
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

1975-79: He returns to Beijing to study chemical engineering at prestigious Tsinghua University.

1979-82: He joins the military as an aide in the Central Military Commission and Defence Ministry.

1982-85: Mr Xi is assigned as deputy and then leader of the Communist Party in Zhengding county, south of Beijing in Hebei province.

1985: He begins a 17-year stint in coastal Fujian province, a manufacturing hub, as vice mayor of the city of Xiamen.

1987: He marries Peng Liyuan, a popular singer in the People’s Liberation Army’s song and dance troupe. They have one daughter. An earlier marriage fell apart after three years.

2002: Mr Xi is transferred to neighbouring Zhejiang province, where he is appointed party chief, a post that outranks governor in the Chinese system.

March 2007: He is appointed party chief of Shanghai but stays only a few months.

October 2007: He joins the national leadership as one of nine members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the top leadership of the Communist Party.

March 2008: He is named vice president of China.

August 2011: Mr Xi hosts then-vice president Joe Biden on the latter’s visit to China, nearly a decade before Mr Biden becomes US president.

November 2012: He replaces Chinese president Hu Jintao as general secretary of the Communist Party, the top party position.

March 2013: Mr Xi starts his first five-year term as president of China.

2013-2014: China begins reclaiming land in the South China Sea to build islands, some with runways and other infrastructure, pushing its territorial claims to disputed areas in the vital waterway.

2017: China launches a harsh crackdown on the Uighur and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in the Xinjiang region after extremist attacks. Mass detentions and human rights abuses draw international condemnation and accusations of genocide.

October 2017: The party enshrines his ideology, known as “Xi Jinping Thought” in its constitution as he starts a second five-year term as leader. This symbolically elevates him to Mao’s level as a leader whose ideology is identified by his name.

March 2018: China’s legislature abolishes a two-term limit on the presidency, signalling Mr Xi’s desire to stay in power for more than 10 years.

July 2018: The United States, under President Donald Trump, imposes tariffs on Chinese imports, starting a trade war. China retaliates with tariffs on US goods.

China Party Congress Xi Jinping
Xi Jinging and Joe Biden met a decade ago (Damian Dovarganes, File)

June-November 2019: Massive protests demanding greater democracy paralyse Hong Kong. Mr Xi’s government responds by imposing a national security law in mid-2020 that quashes dissent in the city.

January 2020: China locks down the city of Wuhan as a new virus sparks what will become the Covid-19 pandemic.

September 2020: Mr Xi announces in a video speech to the UN General Assembly that China aims to have peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

December 2020: Authorities announce an anti-monopoly investigation into e-commerce giant Alibaba, the start of a crackdown on China’s high-flying tech companies.

August 2022: China launches missiles and deploys warships and fighter jets in major military exercises around Taiwan following the visit of a senior US lawmaker, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to the self-governing island that China claims as its territory.

October 2022: Mr Xi starts a third five-year term as Communist Party leader, breaking with recent precedent that limited leaders to two terms.

