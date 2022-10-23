Narrow defeat at US Grand Prix fills Lewis Hamilton with hope for future wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Narrow defeat at US Grand Prix fills Lewis Hamilton with hope for future wins

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 11:02 pm
Lewis Hamilton (right) finished behind Max Verstappen (left) at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Lewis Hamilton (right) finished behind Max Verstappen (left) at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Lewis Hamilton said his narrow defeat at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix fills him with hope that he can be a winner again.

Max Verstappen’s poor pit stop on lap 35 of 56 at the Circuit of the Americas provided Hamilton with the chance to end a losing streak which stretches back to last year’s penultimate round in Saudi Arabia on December 5.

Verstappen trailed Hamilton by as many as seven seconds but after fighting his way past Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 15 laps to go, the double world champion moved in on his former Mercedes rival.

With six laps remaining, Hamilton’s silver mirrors were occupied by Verstappen’s fast-approaching Red Bull.

And on the 190mph approach to Turn 12, the Dutch driver launched a successful attack to deny Hamilton his first victory of the season.

With just three rounds – in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi – remaining, Hamilton, 37, is running out of time to ensure his record of winning at least one race in each campaign he has driven, remains intact.

The seven-time world champion said: “We came here with upgrades, we closed the gap a little bit and we were so, so close.

Lewis Hamilton in action in Austin
Lewis Hamilton finished second at the United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

“I did everything I could to try and stay ahead but they were a little bit too quick today. A great strategy from us, and a great race from Red Bull.

“I am shattered. The car was a handful. It felt amazing to be in the lead. That is something we have been working so hard on as a team through the year.

“I held so much hope, but it is OK – we will hold on to that, keep pushing and try to give it everything in the next three races. It will come to us at some stage.”

Verstappen’s win came a day after Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz’s death was announced.

The Austrian billionaire, who was 78, founded the fizzy drinks company in 1984 and entered Red Bull as an F1 team 21 years later.

“This win is definitely dedicated to Dietrich and what he has done for everyone,” said Verstappen.

Behind Verstappen, team-mate Sergio Perez finished fourth as Red Bull secured their first constructors’ championship since 2013 and fifth in all.

Verstappen won his second title in Japan a fortnight ago, but his party has been overshadowed here after Red Bull were found to have broken last year’s financial rules.

“It was all looking good, but the pit stop was longer than we would have liked and I had to find my way forward again,” said Verstappen after taking his 13th win of the year to equal the record number of victories set in one season by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

“I had to give it everything and I pushed it to the limit to come back. You want to win the constructors’ title in style and we did that today.”

