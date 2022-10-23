Rory McIlroy back on top of the world after claiming CJ Cup crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world after claiming CJ Cup crown

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 11:32 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 11:36 pm
Rory McIlroy held his nerve to climbed to the top of the world rankings by retaining his CJ Cup title in South Carolina (Stephen B. Morton/AP)
Rory McIlroy held his nerve to climbed to the top of the world rankings by retaining his CJ Cup title in South Carolina (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

Rory McIlroy re-established himself as world number one with a 23rd PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

The 33-year-old defending champion carded a final-day 67 which included seven birdies to see off the challenge of America’s Kurt Kitayama by a single shot despite bogeying the final two holes.

McIlroy picked up shots on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes on his way to a 17-under-par finish at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina to take the tournament by the scruff of the neck and give himself insurance against his late wobble.

The four-time major winner, who sits at the top of the rankings for the ninth time in his career, said: “It means a lot.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have.

“I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely shown over these last 12 months.

“It feels awesome. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my team tonight and the next couple of weeks because I think it’s a big achievement. I’m really proud of myself right now and I want to go and enjoy this.”

Asked what in particular he was enjoying about his game, McIlroy added: “Just the journey of trying to get the best out of myself, I think that’s the satisfying thing.

“I never feel like I’ve figured this game out – I don’t think I ever will figure it out – but every day, I wake up trying to get closer.”

The 33-year-old led by one stroke from Kitayama, 2021 US Open champion, Spaniard Jon Rahm and South Korea’s K H Lee on 13 under par going into the final round after following up his opening 66 with back-to-back 67s.

He set out in confident style, picking up birdies at the second, fourth and sixth holes, and although he dropped a shot at the par 4 eighth, he regained it at the 12th to move to 16 under.

However as Rahm and Lee slipped away, he had Kitayama for company after he also carded four birdies in the opening 12 holes in an otherwise faultless round.

McIlroy sank a nerveless birdie putt for a two at the 14th to lead in his own right once again and after seeing playing partner Kitayama race his eagle attempt at 15 past the flag and eventually secure only par, responded with a three despite finding sand to extend his lead.

A third successive birdie as the American faltered once again took the Northern Irishman to the 17th tee with a three-shot lead, and although he headed for the 18th with another bogey added to his card following a wayward drive, he did so with a two-shot cushion.

His bold first putt on the final green left him with work to do, but Kitayama was unable to take advantage of his five as he finished second with Lee taking third place on 15 under and England’s Tommy Fleetwood in a tie for fourth alongside Rahm a shot further back.

McIlroy said: “I think the birdie on 14 was the real turning point, for me. It’s a really tough par three, to make two there, I felt like I picked up at least a shot and a half on the field.

“Then knowing 15 was birdie-able, getting that up and down out of the bunker… Sixteen was a bit of a bonus to give myself a cushion, which ultimately I needed over the last two holes.

“It feels great, it feels great to go out there with a lead, shoot a great score, play really well and get the win. It’s an awesome way to start the season, I guess, and obviously just a continuation of how I feel like I’ve been playing over the last few months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Christian Wade was a devastating finisher for Wasps but his move to the NFL did not work out (Simon Galloway/PA)
On this day in 2018: Christian Wade quits rugby to chase NFL career
Tom Brady’s Buccaneers were relying on the Panthers fixture to be the catalyst to get their season back on track (Rusty Jones/AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer shock 21-3 defeat to Carolina Panthers
Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the winner in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Lewis Hamilton (right) finished behind Max Verstappen (left) at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Narrow defeat at US Grand Prix fills Lewis Hamilton with hope for future wins
Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up three others in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao (Joan Monfort/PA)
Ousmane Dembele inspires Barcelona to big win over Athletic Bilbao
Erling Haaland could rewrite the record books this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola tips Erling Haaland to break Premier League goalscoring record
Ryan Yates said Forest can beat anyone after their statement win over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
We can beat anyone – Ryan Yates says Forest can hold their own in…
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Max Verstappen sees off Lewis Hamilton to win thrilling United States Grand Prix
Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to ‘achieve special things’ after statement victory
Callum Wilson celebrates after Newcastle beat Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Most Read

1
CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
4
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
5
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
6
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
7
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
8
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
9
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
10
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

Dara O Briain brought the laughter to His Majesty's theatre in his new stand-up tour.
REVIEW: Dara O Briain dazzles at His Majesty's despite the fog
Caley Thistle midfielder Lewis Hyde looked sharp in the 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Ryan Christie first of several stars to inspire next Caley Thistle generation, says midfield…
Alex Iacovitti.
Alex Iacovitti says Ross County cannot hold off in efforts to spark turnaround
Anti-Brexit campaigners march in London in October 2022, six years after the referendum took place (Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Liz Truss shambles is the Brexit project laid bare - we have…
Newmachar's Josh Reynolds and Sunnybank's Robbie Campbell. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter make it eight wins out eight to keep pace with leaders…
Aberdeens Jack McKenzie (R) and Motherwells Stuart McKinstry. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie looking for Dons to build momentum
Grammar's Ben Renton scores a try against Stewart's Melville. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar claim first win of the season; Gordonians make it seven in a…
CR N/A Locator of Gilcomstoun primary school, Skene Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 10-06-2020
Partnership can improve Gaelic offering in Aberdeen
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland edge tight encounter against Gala; Orkney pay for poor second half
CR0033050 Action from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League In pic........ Inverurie manager, Richard Hastings Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 15-01-2022
Highland League: Wins for Inverurie and Brora as Deveronvale and Clach share six goals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented