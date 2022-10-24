Indians celebrate Diwali with record-breaking display of lamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Indians celebrate Diwali with record-breaking display of lamps

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 8:45 am
People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Indians have celebrated Diwali as earthen oil lamps and dazzling lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

Diwali, which is a national holiday across India, is typically celebrated by socialising and exchanging gifts with family and friends.

Many light earthen oil lamps or candles and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.

In the evening, a special prayer is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring luck and prosperity.

India Hindu Festival
More than 1.5 million earthen lamps were lit along the banks of the Saryu (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Ahead of the celebrations, cities and towns across the country were decked with colourful lights.

Millions of Indians thronged crowded bazaars for shopping, bringing back the Diwali cheer that was dampened during the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions. The markets buzzed with eager shoppers buying flowers, lanterns and candles meant to decorate houses and offices.

As dusk fell on Sunday, over 1.5 million earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes at Ram ki Paidi, on the banks of Saryu river in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year.

Senior government official Nitish Kumar said that more than 22,000 volunteers, the majority of them college students, ensured that lamps burned for the prescribed time to break last year’s record of 900,000 oil lamps.

Hindus believe that the deity Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, where he returned after 14 years in exile. To celebrate his return, people light the earthen lamps.

The holy city was decked with fairy lights ahead of the event and a laser and fireworks show illuminated its lanes and river banks. Thousands of residents also lit lamps at their houses and temples across the city.

The stunning spectacle along the shores of Saryu River was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid chants of Hindu religious hymns, Mr Modi lit an earthen lamp and performed “aarti” — a customary Hindu ritual that involves waving lighted lamps in front of an idol.

India Hindu Festival
Children watch firecrackers being lit on the eve of Diwali (Channi Anand/AP)

Earlier, he offered prayers at a long-awaited temple of the Hindu god Ram at the site of a demolished 16th-century Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

The Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by a Hindu mob with pickaxes and crowbars in December 1992, sparking massive Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.

The Supreme Court’s verdict in 2019 allowed a temple to be built in place of the demolished mosque.

It was Mr Modi’s second visit to the temple since he laid the foundation in 2020 for the construction of the temple. Mr Modi and his party had long pledged to build a temple to Ram where the Mughal-era mosque once stood, in a long-running controversy.

“Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in the next 25 years,” Mr Modi said during his address there.

Over the past few years, Diwali celebrations are tinged with worries over air pollution, which typically shroud northern India under a toxic grey smog as temperatures dip and winter settles in.

Northern India’s pollution woes during the onset of winter mainly stem from vehicular emissions and the burning of crop stubble to clear fields. But on Diwali night people also lit up the sky with firecrackers and its smoke causes smog that sometimes takes days to clear.

Some Indian states, including the capital New Delhi, have banned sales of fireworks and imposed other restrictions to stem the pollution. Authorities have also urged residents to light “green crackers” that emit less pollutants than normal firecrackers but similar bans have often been flouted in the past.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth were beaten on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham
Said Benrahma scored in West Ham’s win (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham beat Bournemouth following two controversial VAR calls
Tom Barrack is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump’s campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)
Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power, prosecutor tells court
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks (Ashley Landis/AP/PA)
Ye dropped by talent agency as documentary on rapper is shelved
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, pictured, is enjoying regular football under manager Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek feels his physical condition has never been better
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash aged 67
FILE – Shoppers pass by a Huawei store in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
Rishi Sunak is the new Conservative party leader (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s success ‘a moment of pride for India’
Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Opening statements set to begin in Harvey Weinstein trial

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented