Two killed in shooting at St Louis high school and gunman dead

An armed former student broke into a St Louis high school on Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.

The attack just after 9am at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.

Speaking at a news conference, Police Chief Michael Sack said fast actions by a security guard, along with police officers who “ran to the gunfire” helped end the shooting before more people were killed or hurt.

Police on Monday evening identified the shooter as Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year. Police said they did not have a possible motive. They said earlier in the day that it was not clear if anyone had been targeted.

Mr Sack said the 19-year-old had no prior criminal history.

People gather outside after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St Louis (Jordan Opp/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP/PA)

Authorities did not name the victims, but the St Louis Post-Dispatch identified the dead teacher as Jean Kuczka. Her daughter said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.

“My mom loved kids,” Abbey Kuczka told the newspaper. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom.”

TV reports said officers entered the area with guns drawn shortly after 9am. Crime tape was placed around the school and parents were directed to another school building to reunite with their children.

St Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said seven security guards were in the school at the time of the attack, each stationed at an entrance of the locked building. One of the guards noticed the gunman trying to get in at a locked door, but unable to. The guard notified school officials, who contacted police.

“It was that timely response by that security officer, the fact that the door did cause pause for the suspect, that bought us some time,” Michael Sack said.

He declined to say how the man eventually got inside, armed with what he described as a long gun.

Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

Police told TV stations at the scene that six people injured included one person who suffered cardiac arrest, and the others suffered gunshot or shrapnel wounds.

No further details about the injuries were immediately released.

One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told reporters she was in a room when the gunman entered.

“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” she said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

Another student, Nylah Jones, said she was in maths class when the gunman fired into the room from the hallway. The gunman was unable to get into the room and banged on the door as students piled into a corner, she said.

Teacher Raymond Parks was about to teach a dance class for juniors when a man dressed in black approached. At first, Parks thought the man was carrying a broom or a stick. Then he realised it was a gun.

“The kids started screaming and running and scrambling. He walked directly into the two doors and pointed the gun over at me because I was in the front,” Mr Parks said.

For some reason, Mr Parks said, the gunman pointed the gun away from him and let Mr Parks and the dozen or so students leave the room.

“That’s what I don’t understand. He let me go,” Mr Parks said.