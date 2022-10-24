Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 10:15 pm
Tom Barrack is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump’s campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)
Tom Barrack is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump’s campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)

A California billionaire known as an ally of Donald Trump used his testimony at his federal trial on Monday to question Mr Trump’s leadership on foreign policy, saying the former president was clueless about the dynamics in the Middle East.

Tom Barrack is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Mr Trump to provide confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE’s foreign policy and business interests.

Prosecutors say that while UAE officials were consorting with Barrack, they were rewarding him by pouring millions of dollars into his business ventures.

Barrack, the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, told a New York City jury that he considered Mr Trump to be a “bold” and “smart” businessman, and had backed his candidacy as a political outsider who “could be a good thing for the system”.

Inaugural Probe-Trial
Tom Barrack leaves Brooklyn Federal Court in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)

However, he testified that he later grew disillusioned because of Mr Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and other divisive positions he called “disastrous”.

He testified that some of his clients in his private equity firm “were upset I was friends with the president”. Mr Trump, he added, was perceived as someone who “could not spell ‘Middle East’ … it was a nightmare.”

Barrack said he made it a mission to sell Mr Trump on encouraging the UAE and Saudi Arabia to align with Israel as a way to bring stability to the oil-rich region. He also worked behind the scenes to try to get the former president to drop the idea of a Muslim travel ban.

He said he took the position, “This is America. How can you ban a whole religion?”

Barrack also testified that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his firm because other investors would object to it. Barrack said there is an intense vetting process to assure that money managers do not have such conflicts of interest.

Investors “want to know that nobody has an edge, that they’re all equal”, he said, otherwise, “It would chill every other investor.”

Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. His lawyers have denied he did anything underhanded.

The Los Angeles-based billionaire has known Mr Trump for several decades, since their days developing real estate. Barrack played an integral role in the 2016 campaign as a top fundraiser at a time when many other Republicans were shunning the candidate.

The government rested its criminal case last week. Much of the evidence focused on emails and other back-channel communications between Barrack and his high-level leaders in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prosecutors say those communications show how Barrack and his contacts strategised over how to win over Mr Trump.

The defendant suggested on Monday that there was nothing nefarious about his constant contact with UAE leaders while Mr Trump was taking office. The interactions would have been a normal part of doing business with any country or government partnering with him in high-end real estate deals using state-owned investment funds, he said.

The explanation came after Barrack described his rise to a high-finance heavyweight from humble beginnings in Southern California as the son of a small grocery store owner of Lebanese descent. With his background, the Arabic speaker said he developed a cultural “sixth sense” for building relationships with Arab world clients.

Before being indicted, Barrack drew attention by raising 107 million dollars (£95 million) for the former president’s inaugural celebration following the 2016 election. The event was scrutinised both for its lavish spending and for attracting foreign officials and businesspeople looking to lobby the new administration.

Barrack will continue testifying on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth were beaten on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham
Said Benrahma scored in West Ham’s win (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham beat Bournemouth following two controversial VAR calls
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power, prosecutor tells court
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks (Ashley Landis/AP/PA)
Ye dropped by talent agency as documentary on rapper is shelved
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, pictured, is enjoying regular football under manager Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek feels his physical condition has never been better
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash aged 67
FILE – Shoppers pass by a Huawei store in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
Rishi Sunak is the new Conservative party leader (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s success ‘a moment of pride for India’
Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Opening statements set to begin in Harvey Weinstein trial
Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP/PA)
Two killed in shooting at St Louis high school and gunman dead

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented