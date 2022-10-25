Philippines airport partially reopens despite stuck plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Philippines airport partially reopens despite stuck plane

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 7:17 am
(AP Photo/Juan Carlo De Vela)
(AP Photo/Juan Carlo De Vela)

Philippine authorities have allowed a major airport to partially reopen despite a damaged plane stuck in the grass near the runway after an incident over the weekend.

The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province, the country’s second-busiest, is reopening from sunrise to sunset to help ease the large numbers of cancelled commercial flights and stranded passengers due to the Korean Air mishap Sunday night.

The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, carrying 173 people, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt in rainy weather, Korean Air Lines said in a statement.

The 162 passengers and 11 crew members escaped through emergency slides without any reports of serious injuries, Korean Air and Philippine authorities said.

Philippines Plane Accident
The damaged Korean Air Lines plane after it overshot the runway (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines via AP)

But more than 100 international and domestic flights have been cancelled since the accident due to the stuck aircraft, which authorities expect to tow away from a grassy area at the end of the runway later on Tuesday at the earliest.

Philippine civil aviation officials said the unaffected part of Mactan airport’s only usable runway could be reopened to flights during the daytime when visibility is good after it was cleared of debris from Sunday’s accident.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors.

A ripped-open, gash-like hole was also visible at the top of the plane above a front door.

Philippine officials said on Monday the plane’s remaining fuel would be siphoned off before efforts begin to remove the aircraft at the runway’s end.

The terrifying close call prompted a public apology from Korean Air’s president and a vow from one of Asia’s most prominent airlines to take steps to prevent a recurrence.

“We always prioritise safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers,” Korean Air president Woo Keehong said in a statement.

A Philippine investigation was under way to determine the cause of the accident, including why the pilot was allowed and proceeded to land despite the rainy weather.

Other aircraft managed to land safely in the same weather shortly before the Korean Air plane touched down, a Philippine aviation official said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(AP)
German president arrives in Ukraine as tensions rise
Palestinians gather at the site where Israeli forces destroyed an explosive lab (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Five Palestinians killed in raid by Israeli troops on West Bank stronghold
Chicago’s defence proved the difference as the Bears defeated the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday night (Steven Senne/AP)
Chicago’s defence lifts Bears to 33-14 win over New England Patriots
Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth were beaten on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham
Said Benrahma scored in West Ham’s win (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham beat Bournemouth following two controversial VAR calls
Tom Barrack is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump’s campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)
Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power, prosecutor tells court
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks (Ashley Landis/AP/PA)
Ye dropped by talent agency as documentary on rapper is shelved
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, pictured, is enjoying regular football under manager Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek feels his physical condition has never been better
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash aged 67

Most Read

1
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
2
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Picture shows; Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. n/A. Supplied by Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Date; Unknown
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a ‘serious risk to any…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
5
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
7
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
8
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith adds another Aberdeen date as two shows sell out
9
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. Norman Broadbent Group, the UK?s oldest executive search firm, is setting its sights on growth in Scotland with the opening of its first offices north of the border. The launch of London headquartered Norman Broadbent Group in Scotland marks the arrival of a well-established executive search firm with ambitions to disrupt the market. Opening offices in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh, the firm has established a six-strong team to launch the Scottish business, aiming to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025. Picture shows; Outside Rubislaw Terrace Aberdeen L-R Sean Buchan, Natalie Heneghan, Michael Diamond, Emma Brown, Mark Houghton (photo credit Michal Wachucik). Aberdeen. Supplied by Michal Wachucik Date; 24/10/2022
Executive recruitment trio launch Norman Broadbent in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…

More from Press and Journal

Milnes High School in Fochabers
Fochabers school forced to close over no heating or hot water
The partial solar eclipse can be seen from around 10am today. Image: Chris Sumner.
Shetland to have the best view in UK of today's partial eclipse
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay insists 'we were here last year' as Ross County plot move off…
Yes, he did it again. Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup.
Neil Drysdale: Gregor Townsend badly needs Scotland to continue winning run against Australia
Major changes at Inverallan Church approved.
Hot tub glamping pod plans for Tomatin, community use for Grantown church and a…
Left, Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.
Goal hero Duk the blueprint for Aberdeen's recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and…
Cove Rangers striker Gerry McDonagh is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after his goal against Ayr United. Image: Dave Johnston
Gerry McDonagh reveals weight loss push to regain Cove Rangers starting spot
Shapinsay community
Orkney councillors agree to support two community projects in Stronsay and Shapinsay with up…
The realities of Westminster politics is starting to feel more unsettling than science fiction
Scott Begbie: Tories can't keep regenerating prime ministers like Time Lords

Editor's Picks

Most Commented