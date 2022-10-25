11 people killed in fire at school for the blind in Uganda

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire which broke at a boarding school in a rural community just outside Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has killed 11 people – including children, a police official said.

Luke Owoyesigire said the overnight incident happened at a school for the blind in the district of Mukono, offering no more details.

In a statement, police said six other people were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

They said it was not yet known what caused the fire at Salama School for the Blind.

A forensics officer walks past a burned dormitory at the scene of a fire at the Salama School for the Blind (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)

Fatuma Ndisaba, a top official in Mukono, told local broadcaster NTV that the victims included children aged between seven and 10.

With the support of families, she said, the victims’ bodies will be identified through DNA investigations.

Fire incidents at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in the East African country where classrooms and dormitories are often crowded.

There is usually no firefighting equipment in place, and officials sometimes blame incidents on poor electrical connections.

Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No-one was hurt.

In 2008, 19 elementary school students were killed in a night-time fire at a boarding school.