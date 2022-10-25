Katie Taylor thrilled to be part of ‘amazing few months for women’s boxing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Taylor thrilled to be part of ‘amazing few months for women’s boxing’

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 2:35 pm
Katie Taylor welcomed comparisons to Claressa Shields (Richard Sellers/PA)
Katie Taylor welcomed comparisons to Claressa Shields (Richard Sellers/PA)

Katie Taylor is not bothered where she is ranked in comparison to Claressa Shields, preferring to view the debate surrounding boxing’s greatest female fighter as another hallmark of an unprecedented era in the sport.

Ireland’s Taylor, the undisputed world lightweight champion, was recently knocked off top spot in some pound-for-pound lists by American Shields, who earlier this month beat Savannah Marshall at London’s O2 Arena to unify the world middleweight titles.

The latest results sent fans of both fighters flocking to social media, arguing  why their woman deserved the title of – to use Shields’ signature phrase – boxing’s GWOAT (Greatest Woman of all Time).

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields Press Conference – Genesis Cinema
Claressa Shields (left) defeated Savannah Marshall earlier this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is a dispute Taylor is happy to leave to those online, preferring instead to highlight the pioneering impact both women are having on boxing.

“I wouldn’t say [the rankings] motivate me at all,” Taylor told the PA news agency.

“I think we’re both just doing our thing, and I’m trying to be the best I can be, and she’s trying to be the best she can be, and we’re both having a huge influence on the boxing world, which is fantastic.

“I think some of the greatest fights we’ve seen this year have been myself and [Amanda] Serrano, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall a few weeks ago, which is absolutely incredible.

“It’s been an amazing few months for women’s boxing and I’m just delighted to be a part of that.”

More than two million viewers tuned in to watch the October 15 fight between Shields and Marshall on an all-woman card, a sold-out event broadcaster Sky Sports believes broke the record for the most-watched women’s professional boxing event in history.

It surpassed the 1.5 million who took in Taylor’s undisputed lightweight crown defence against Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, the first women to headline the venue in its history and where another full house watched the Irishwoman edge a split-decision to retain her titles.

Shields and Marshall bout O2 London
Shields and Marshall’s fight was the most-watched women’s match of all-time (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Those unprecedented numbers are part of the reason why Taylor is more concerned with the ring than the rankings.

The ‘Bray Bomber’ said: “For the first time in boxing history we’re seeing the biggest names as female fighters. Some of the household names are actually female fighters right now, which is absolutely incredible.

“We’re definitely seeing the best of women’s boxing for the first time in its history, I think, and it’s just a great time to be a part of the sport.”

Taylor (21-0) will defend her lightweight belts for the seventh time on Saturday when she takes on Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano’s April fight was billed as the biggest in women’s boxing history (Adam Davy/PA)

Both women are undefeated, but Carabajal 19-0 has never fought professionally outside of Argentina, nor for a world title, so Taylor remains the heavy favourite.

It will also mark a return trip to Wembley, where Taylor made her professional debut in 2016 when she defeated Poland’s Karina Kopinska.

Taylor, 36, said: “It’s been an amazing six years and just the start of an amazing journey for me as a professional boxer. So yeah, I’m definitely excited to step back in there and just to showcase what I can do.

“I’m not really one for looking back too much. It has been an amazing few years.”

Katie Taylor Wembley
Taylor made her professional debut at Wembley in 2016 (Steven Paston/PA)

Taylor knows she cannot fight forever, but insists any retirement talk is utterly of others’ ignition, joking, “I feel like everyone else is talking about [it]. It’s either they can’t wait for me to retire, but I feel very, very fresh right now.”

Before that day comes, Taylor hopes to see the fruition of a long-held dream of a fight at Dublin’s Croke Park — she has never fought at home in Ireland. She also has another burning ambition.

“I would love to fight in Las Vegas as well,” Taylor added. “That’s where the big mega-fights happen. I’d love to scratch that off my bucket list as well. But I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible, really.

“I want to challenge myself against the best, and I’m excited about what’s to come.”

