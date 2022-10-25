Former US defence chief who opened combat jobs to women dies at 68

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Former US defence chief who opened combat jobs to women dies at 68

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 9:10 pm
Ash Carter served as defence secretary under the Obama administration (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)
Ash Carter served as defence secretary under the Obama administration (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)

Ash Carter, who served as defence secretary under the Obama administration, opening military combat jobs to women and ending a ban on transgender people serving, has died aged 68.

Mr Carter died after suffering a heart attack on Monday evening, according a statement from Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard University’s Kennedy School. Carter had served as as director of the school’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

In December 2015 Mr Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and gruelling commando posts.

“I made the decision to admit women to all military specialties without exception,” Mr Carter said in an interview on the decision. “They are 50% of the population. We can’t afford to leave off the table half of the population who can, if they’re the ones who have the best qualifications, do the job.”

The following year, Mr Carter was responsible for ending the ban on transgender troops serving in the US military, saying it was the right thing to do.

“Americans who want to serve and can meet our standards should be afforded the opportunity to compete to do so,” Mr Carter said in June 2016, laying out a one-year plan to implement the change.

“Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission.”

Mr Carter also often spoke with pride on his role in speeding the acquisition of armoured vehicles for Iraq and Afghanistan during the height of both conflicts to better protect US troops from roadside bombs.

Mr Carter served as the 25th defence secretary and “loved nothing more than spending time with the troops, making frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit US forces with his wife Stephanie,” his family said in a statement.

“Ash Carter always set politics aside; he served presidents of both parties over five administrations.”

President Joe Biden said Mr Carter took seriously his “sacred obligation” to the men and women in uniform.

“He was relentless in his pursuit of technology solutions for our warfighters, rapidly accelerating delivery of mine resistant vehicles to our troops to protect them from improvised explosive devices in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “His work saved countless lives and limbs.”

Barack Obama said in a statement that he “relied on Ash’s strategic counsel as we invested in innovation and a stronger, smarter, more humane, and more effective military for the long term.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The Chinese city of Shanghai has started administering an inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in what appears to be a world first (Andy Wong/AP)
China launches Covid vaccine inhaled through the mouth
Firefighters stand beside a damaged church in Ilocos Norte after a strong earthquake in the northern Philippines (AP)
Dozens injured as strong earthquake hits northern Philippines
Sean Penn to be honoured with humanitarian award by the Television Academy (Ian West/PA)
Sean Penn to be honoured with humanitarian award by the Television Academy
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez applaud their fans after their goalless draw in Dortmund (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola satisfied as tired Man City wrap up top spot with draw in…
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St Germain put seven past Maccabi Haifa (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Harvey Weinstein is on trial in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Woman tells court ‘Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt’
FILE – A bust of Alfred Nobel is displayed at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, on Oct. 3, 2022. The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Russia and Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel ceremony
President Joe Biden gets his Covid-19 booster from a member of the White House medical unit during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Washington (Evan Vucci/AP/PA)
Joe Biden gets updated Covid-19 booster shot
Manchester City’s Phil Foden is thwarted as his side and Borussia Dortmund played out a goalless draw at Signal Iduna Park (Tim Goode/PA)
Man City secure top spot in group despite being held by Borussia Dortmund
Graham Potter hailed the quality of Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz after Chelsea made it through to the Champions League knockout stages (Jurgen Feichter/PA)
Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz screamers made my job easy – Graham Potter

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Ash Carter served as defence secretary under the Obama administration (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Ash Carter served as defence secretary under the Obama administration (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented