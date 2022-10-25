Kai Havertz stunner sees Chelsea into Champions League last 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Kai Havertz stunner sees Chelsea into Champions League last 16

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 7:52 pm
Kai Havertz scores Chelsea’s brilliant winner against RB Salzburg (Jurgen Feichter/PA)
Kai Havertz scores Chelsea’s brilliant winner against RB Salzburg (Jurgen Feichter/PA)

Kai Havertz’s brilliant second-half goal earned Chelsea a 2-1 win at RB Salzburg which booked their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Germany international curled in a stunning effort midway through the second half to decide a testing evening in Austria and extend Graham Potter’s unbeaten start to his Blues reign to nine games.

The Premier League side had gone ahead through a fine strike by Mateo Kovacic and only a string of saves by impressive home goalkeeper Philipp Kohn stopped it being a rout at half-time.

The Austrian side levelled early in the second half through Junior Adamu’s superb breakaway effort as Chelsea looked in peril.

Havertz had the final say, though, winning the match in style and sending his side through with his 20-yard effort that found the top corner.

Chelsea will top Group E if Dinamo Zagreb fail to beat AC Milan in the late kick-off.

After an even start Chelsea took the lead midway through the first half with a goal out of nothing by Kovacic.

A loose ball fell to the midfielder on the edge of the area and he sent a first-time effort into the top corner.

Mateo Kovacic celebrates his goal
Mateo Kovacic celebrates his opener (Jurgen Feichter/PA)

It was almost two four minutes later but Kohn produced a brilliant save to get down low and keep out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s deflected header from a corner.

Potter’s men found their attacking groove and it should have been 2-0 in the 32nd minute but Kohn delivered again. Havertz broke clear down the left and squared for Aubameyang, who had all the time in the world but shot straight at the goalkeeper’s legs.

Kohn was forced into another save 10 minutes before half-time but this was more about a poor miss by Havertz as the German put a header straight at the goalkeeper from six yards out after Gallagher’s cross laid it on a plate.

Kohn saved his best stop for first-half injury time as he produced a brilliant save from Aubameyang’s effort after some incisive play by Chelsea sliced their opponents open, getting down low to his left and keeping the ball out with a strong left hand.

Chelsea were punished for those missed chances early in the second half as Salzburg levelled with a brilliant breakaway goal.

Moments after the hosts were denied a penalty after VAR ruled Kovacic did not handle the ball, they got from back to front at lightning speed, with Adamu converting Maximilian Wober’s fine cross.

Junior Adamu, right, celebrates his equaliser
Junior Adamu, right, celebrates his equaliser (Jurgen Feichter/PA)

Some brilliant work from Adamu at the other end denied Chelsea an instant response as the striker lunged to clear Jorginho’s header off the line.

There was nothing anyone could do to keep out Havertz’ superb 64th-minute strike, which ended up being the winner.

Christian Pulisic laid the ball back and he curled a pinpoint effort into the top corner.

Chelsea needed Kepa Arrizabalaga to produce a fine stop to keep out Benjamin Sesko’s effort while Thiago Silva also cleared off the line from Strahinja Pavlovic’s header.

In the end, they saw it out comfortably to ensure they became the first away side to win at Salzburg in 41 attempts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Katie Taylor is determined to fight on Irish turf before she retires from boxing (Nick Potts/PA)
Katie Taylor eyes ‘dream’ Croke Park homecoming before career is out
Mark Wood, second right, shone for England (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone lead England fightback against Ireland
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday March 9, 2022.
Ruben Amorim rules out Cristiano Ronaldo making ‘dream’ move to Sporting Lisbon
Chelsea are reported to be preparing for contract talks with Mateo Kovacic (John Walton/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea eager to open contract talks with Mateo Kovacic
Harry Redknapp took charge of Tottenham in 2008 (Peter Byrne/PA)
On this day in 2008 – Harry Redknapp takes reins at Tottenham
Paul Warne was far from happy as Derby were held (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Our first-half performance was abhorrent – Derby boss Paul Warne
Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez applaud their fans after their goalless draw in Dortmund (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola satisfied as tired Man City wrap up top spot with draw in…
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St Germain put seven past Maccabi Haifa (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Viktor Gyokeres’ late penalty denied Rotherham victory (PA)
Rotherham boss Matt Taylor feels hard done by after ‘soft’ stoppage-time penalty

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Kai Havertz scores Chelsea’s brilliant winner against RB Salzburg (Jurgen Feichter/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
Kai Havertz scores Chelsea’s brilliant winner against RB Salzburg (Jurgen Feichter/PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented