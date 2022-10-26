Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man Utd squad for EL tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man Utd squad for EL tie

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 5:26 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Man Utd’s squad for the Europa League tie against Sheriff Tiraspol (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Man Utd’s squad for the Europa League tie against Sheriff Tiraspol (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the fold when Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 37-year-old has been the subject of widespread discussion since heading down the tunnel before the end of last Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham and making an early Old Trafford exit.

Ten Hag revealed Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute, leading him to be banished from the United squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea and sitting out the 1-1 Stamford Bridge draw.

But the Portuguese star returned to group training on Tuesday and the Dutchman has confirmed he will be involved against Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow,” United boss Ten Hag said.

“(This period was) not difficult. I think we said everything and we answered all the questions.

“He was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual.”

While Ten Hag was happy to confirm Ronaldo would return on Thursday, he was determined that another press conference would not be dominated by the frontman.

“You don’t have to (ask more questions) because I will not answer any more,” the United boss said with a laugh.

“I think everything we covered last week, everything we explained, so we have to focus on the game tomorrow.

“We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group, so let’s focus on that.

“It’s done, he’s back and focus on the game. That’s important that Cristiano is involved in the squad tomorrow.”

Ronaldo later tweeted: “Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!”

United will be seal a top-two spot in Group E if they avoid defeat by more than one goal to Sheriff, but usurping Real Sociedad at the top of the Europa League pool is the main focus.

The Red Devils head to Spain next week for what is set to be a decisive clash in the group – one of six games Ten Hag will be without Raphael Varane for ahead of the World Cup.

The France international has been in brilliant form this season and looked in distress as he left the field injured at Chelsea with a reported knee issue that puts his Qatar dreams in jeopardy.

“He will be out certainly until the World Cup,” said Ten Hag, who will again be without Anthony Martial against Sheriff. “He will not play in this block for Man United.”

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Raphael Varane will not return from injury before the World Cup, according to Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag (John Walton/PA)

Asked if Varane can play in Qatar, Ten Hag said: “I think so but the prognosis we have to wait.

“We have to see how he develops, how his rehab will develop.”

Varane’s injury is a blow that may be offset by the return of United captain Harry Maguire.

Out with a muscle injury sustained in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany a month ago, the centre-back has been back in training since the end of last week.

“Harry, Donny (van de Beek), Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) are all in team training in preparation for tomorrow’s game,” Ten Hag said.

“After the training, together with the medical (department), I will take the decision (on their availability).”

Manchester United v Real Sociedad – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Old Trafford
Harry Maguire is back in training ahead of Man Utd’s Europa League tie against Sheriff Tiraspol (Martin Rickett/PA)

Maguire started the first two matches of Ten Hag’s reign but poor form and subsequent enforced absence means he has only featured three further times for United.

That has provided a headache for both the Dutchman and England boss Gareth Southgate, who names his World Cup squad in a fortnight’s time.

“He always will play an important role,” Ten Hag said of Maguire. “He was injured.

“I’m happy he is on the way back so now he has to get back into games.

“I understand the interest (about his game time in England) but we especially look at Manchester United.

“We have to get the right results and performances, so that is the main objective I have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social
Conor Benn has relinquished his licence (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn relinquishes licence with British Boxing Board of Control
Ellis Genge is a contender to captain England this autumn if Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell are absent through concussion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Youngs backs Ellis Genge to lead England in absence of key duo
Ruud van Nistelrooy is confident his side have bounced back from the weekend loss (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ruud van Nistelrooy confident PSV will respond against Arsenal after shock loss
Stefan Ortega made his Manchester City debut in Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Borussia Dortmund (PA)
Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega reflects on ‘perfect’ Manchester City debut
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side still has to work had to fulfil their potential (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal need to work extremely hard to fulfil their potential
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has received criticism for his comments (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary criticised over remarks on LGBT fans attending Qatar World Cup
Audi will join the Formula One grid from 2026 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Audi to link up with Sauber from 2026 Formula One season
West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd during a pre-season friendly (Bradley Collyer/PA)
David Moyes hoping to have Nayef Aguerd in West Ham squad for Silkeborg clash
Josh Ginnelly gears up for RFS (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts’ Josh Ginnelly not giving up hope of Europa Conference League progress

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Man Utd’s squad for the Europa League tie against Sheriff Tiraspol (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented