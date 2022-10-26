Boeing posts £2.9bn loss on costs tied to defence programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boeing posts £2.9bn loss on costs tied to defence programmes

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 2:08 pm
Boeing reported a surprising 3.3 billion US dollar (£2.9 billion) loss for the third quarter (Richard Drew/AP)
Boeing reported a surprising 3.3 billion US dollar (£2.9 billion) loss for the third quarter (Richard Drew/AP)

Boeing reported a surprising 3.3 billion US dollar (£2.9 billion) loss for the third quarter on Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations and it took huge losses for fixed-cost government programmes including new Air Force One presidential jets.

The American multinational blamed higher manufacturing and supply chain costs for driving the losses in government programmes.

Chief executive David Calhoun said Boeing remains in a “challenging environment” and has “more work ahead to drive stability”.

The adjusted loss amounted to 6.18 dollars (£5.43) per share on revenue of 15.96 billion dollars (£14.02 billion). Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents (11.4p) per share and post revenue of 17.91 billion dollars (£15.74 billion).

The company’s shares fell by about 1% in trading before the market opened.

Revenue in Boeing’s normally consistent defence and space business tumbled by 20%, and it suffered 2.8 billion dollars (£2.5 billion) in losses on a military refuelling tanker, Air Force One, a Nasa project to build a spacecraft that can ferry astronauts to the International Space Station, and other programmes.

Boeing has previously posted big losses on those projects, including about 1 billion dollars (around £878.5 million) in charges related to building two new presidential jets, a deal it struck with then-president Donald Trump.

Boeing’s commercial aircraft business has recently shown improvement as air travel rises and airlines seek new planes. On Wednesday, Alaska Airlines announced that it would exercise options to buy 52 more 737 Max jets.

The airline side of Boeing operations saw revenue soar by 40% from a year earlier as it delivered more planes, but it still lost 643 million dollars (nearly £565 million), only slightly less than a year ago.

Boeing was hampered by an inability to deliver any of its large 787 jets to airlines for most of a two-year period because of production flaws, although it resumed deliveries in late August, providing an important source of cash to the company.

In a letter to employees, Mr Calhoun said Boeing is making strides “in our turnaround effort”, and highlighted that the company generated 2.9 billion dollars (£2.5 billion) in free cash flow during the quarter.

“That said, we remain in a challenging environment and have more work ahead to ensure we’re consistently delivering on our commitments and re-establishing the strength of our company,” he said.

He added that Boeing production facilities are “not pushing the system too fast. We’re slowing down when necessary” to make sure work gets done.

