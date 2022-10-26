Florida teenager captures 28 Burmese pythons to win ecology challenge prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Florida teenager captures 28 Burmese pythons to win ecology challenge prize

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 3:00 pm
A South Florida teenager captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state’s ecology.

Matthew Concepcion was among 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, which removed 231 of the unwanted pythons, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The 19-year-old was rewarded for his efforts with the 10,000 US dollars (£8,785) Ultimate Grand Prize courtesy of the Bergeron Everglades Foundation.

Dustin Crum won a 1,500 dollars (£1,318) for removing the longest python – one measuring just over 11ft (3.3m).

Earlier this year, a team of biologists hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida.

The female weighed in at 215lb (98kg), was nearly 18ft long (5m) and had 122 developing eggs, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Burmese pythons are not protected except by Florida’s anti-cruelty law, so participants had to document that each one was killed humanely.

Mr Concepcion told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that he has been hunting pythons for about five years, and typically looks for them at night because that is when they are on the move, seeking the warmth of roads. He uses his vehicle lights to spot them.

This year, however, he only spotted one on the roads in the Everglades, so he changed strategy.

“I worked a levee, caught a couple hatchings, and was like ‘Dang, this might be the ticket!’ So every single night from then on, I went out there – just before sundown to sunup.”

He said he walked the canal, using a torch to probe the underbrush.

Smaller snakes are so well camouflaged that he looks for their shadows cast by the beam, he told the newspaper. But larger snakes are easier to find.

“They will have a slightly purple tint to them. They’re really beautiful.”

Mr Concepcion said he may use some of his earnings to buy a powerful lighting set-up for his truck, which will help him spot more snakes.

South Florida Water Management District Governing Board member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron said: “Our python hunters are passionate about what they do and care very much about Florida’s precious environment.

“We are removing record numbers of pythons and we’re going to keep at it.”

