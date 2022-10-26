Investigators raid home of Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russian investigators have raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country’s political scene.

Ms Sobchak, a 40-year-old TV star, has often been critical of Mr Putin, but many Russian opposition figures have accused her of serving the Kremlin’s agenda.

In 2018, she became a liberal challenger in Russia’s presidential election, finishing a distant fourth with about 1.7% of the vote in what her critics described as a Kremlin effort to add a democratic veneer to Mr Putin’s sweeping re-election.

Investigators said the search at Ms Sobchak’s luxury home in a prestigious Moscow suburb was part of a probe into alleged wrongdoing by her media director, Kirill Sukhanov, who was arrested on charges of extortion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ms Sobchak on Tuesday rejected the accusations against Mr Sukhanov as “ravings and nonsense” and described his arrest as part of the authorities’ efforts to stifle independent media.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies said that Ms Sobchak had fled Russia.

Tass claimed she had bought tickets to Dubai and Turkey to mislead the authorities but eventually left for Belarus, from where she moved to Lithuania.

The reports claimed that investigators suspected Ms Sobchak of being involved in the extortion scheme along with her media director and alleged that a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The claims could not be independently confirmed.

Ms Sobchak has not commented on the allegations and her whereabouts were unknown.

She has extensive contacts among Russia’s rich and powerful, and the search of her home topped domestic news.

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, argued that the raid has sent a signal to members of the Russian elite that all bets are off.

President Vladimir Putin greets Ksenia Sobchak during his meeting with opposition candidates who ran against him in the presidential election in 2018 (Yuri Kadobnov/Pool Photo via AP)

“If they can arrest the daughter of Putin’s patron … it means there are no untouchables,” Mr Markov wrote in a commentary.

“For some members of the elites, an arrest warrant for Sobchak is a blazing sign in the skies.”

She is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, a liberal mayor of St Petersburg for whom Mr Putin served as a deputy in the 1990s.

Ms Sobchak has 9.4 million followers on Instagram, and her glamour, sharp wit and defiant ways have made her both loved and loathed.

She first gained fame as a fashionable socialite and reality TV star and was once dubbed the Russian Paris Hilton, but later sought to shed her spoiled and arrogant image.

Ms Sobchak got involved in politics when she joined the massive protests in Moscow against Mr Putin in 2011-12, and later reinvented herself as a serious TV journalist and opposition activist.

She has denied serving the Kremlin’s agenda by running as a challenger to Mr Putin in 2018.

But opposition leader Alexei Navalny denounced her for discrediting the opposition by joining the race, saying that she was a “parody of a liberal candidate” and her involvement in the campaign helped the Kremlin cast the opposition in a negative light.