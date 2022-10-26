Pakistanis hope Sunak will push for Kashmir resolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistanis hope Sunak will push for Kashmir resolution

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 4:50 pm
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his first Prime Minister's Questions as Prime Minister at the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his first Prime Minister’s Questions as Prime Minister at the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage but he also has roots in present-day Pakistan, in the city of Gujranwala, where his paternal grandparents lived during Britain’s colonial rule.

The city saw some of the deadliest sectarian riots during the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire.

Today, many in Gujranwala, an industrial hub in eastern Punjab province along the border with India, say the new UK leader is uniquely positioned to push for a solution to the Kashmir crisis – the main point of contention between the two South Asian rivals.

Mr Sunak’s grandfather Ramdas Sunak and grandmother Suhag Rani lived in Gujranwala until 1935 and though most of the city’s residents today have no memory of those long-ago days, they say they feel jubilant over the 42-year-old politician’s victory.

A motorbike parked in a narrow alley of Machli Bazar area, where Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak reportedly lived, in Gujranwala, Pakistan
A motorbike parked in a narrow alley in the Machli Bazaar area, where Rishi Sunak’s paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak reportedly lived, in Gujranwala, Pakistan (Aftab Rizvi/AP)

They hope diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Britain will improve under Mr Sunak, who on Tuesday became Britain’s youngest prime minister.

It is a “matter of happiness” that some of the new UK Prime Minister’s ancestors hailed from here, said Omar Ali, a wrestler – a sport that has made Gujranwala famous the world over.

College professor Khurram Shehzad said he hoped Mr Sunak would work not only to strengthen relations between Pakistan and Britain but also bring a “new era of success” for Pakistan and India.

City authorities say most records were destroyed during the sectarian violence surrounding the partition, and that there is no proof of where exactly Mr Sunak’s grandfather lived – though popular belief points to Machli Bazaar, where most of the city’s Hindu community once lived.

An abandoned Hindu temple stands as testament to the community’s life here before the partition forced a mass migration to India.

The name, Machli Bazaar, translates roughly as “fish market” and the neighbourhood is known for its delicious food and eateries.

Local residents walk in the Machli Bazar area, where Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak reportedly lived, in Gujranwala, Pakistan
Local residents walk in the Machli Bazaar area (Aftab Rizvi/AP)

Throngs of food lovers visit every year – and not just for the fried fish but also other delicacies.

Mr Sunak’s appointment “is an honour for us and for our city, and we are hopeful that in the coming days Pakistan and Britain’s diplomatic relations will improve”, said Hafiz Umar, whose family has a long history in Machli Bazaar.

“It seems Rishi Sunak’s priority will be to handle economic challenges at home but we hope he will also try to resolve the issue of Kashmir, which is the main cause of the rift between Pakistan and India,” said Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a Punjab government spokesperson.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations and fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region, which is divided between them but claimed by both in its entirety.

Mr Sunak has not been publicly outspoken on the issue of Kashmir.

His premiership is likely to be dominated at home by an economic crisis that has left millions in the country struggling to pay their food and energy bills and abroad with the ongoing war in Ukraine and how to approach relations with China.

Local residents chat on the edge of a narrow alley of Machli Bazar area, where Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak reportedly lived, in Gujranwala, Pakistan
Local residents chat on the edge of a narrow alley in the Machli Bazaar area (Aftab Rizvi/AP)

From Punjab, Mr Sunak’s grandparents moved to East Africa in the late 1930s, before finally settling in the UK in the 1960s.

Mr Sunak was born in 1980 in Southampton on England’s south coast.

In neighbouring India, where millions celebrated Diwali on Monday, a Hindu festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, many are star-struck by Mr Sunak’s success as the youngest British prime minister, and claim him as their own.

They also point out another of Mr Sunak’s associations with India – he is married to Akshata Murty, whose father is Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of tech giant Infosys.

After Mr Sunak’s nomination, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took to Twitter to offer his best wishes.

“Congratulations to @RishiSunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK. I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding (Pakistan-UK) partnership,” Mr Sharif said.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also quick to offer congratulations.

“As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,” Mr Modi said.

