Famed French painter of black Pierre Soulages dies aged 102

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Famed French painter of black Pierre Soulages dies aged 102

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 6:17 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:22 pm
French painter Pierre Soulages next to one of his works at the Pompidou Centre in Paris (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)
French painter Pierre Soulages next to one of his works at the Pompidou Centre in Paris (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)

French painter Pierre Soulages, a star of post-Second World War European abstract art famed for his use of black, has died aged 102, according to the Soulages Museum in his home town of Rodez.

Soulages became highly influential for his reflections of black, which he called “noir-lumiere”, or “black-light”, and was seen as France’s greatest living painter in recent years.

French President Emmanuel Macron, tweeting a photo of himself seated smiling with the artist, paid tribute, saying: “Pierre Soulages was able to reinvent black by revealing the light. Beyond the dark, his works are vivid metaphors from which each of us draws hope.”

A major Soulages retrospective at the Louvre in the year of his 100th birthday was held in 2019, in which the museum called him “a major figure of non-figurative painting” and paid tribute to his “remarkable vitality”.

Soulages’ early brown-black paintings in walnut stain led on to the works that defined his life: his “outrenoir”, or “beyond black” paintings.

Those are almost always pure black, with paint squeezed on to huge canvases, then scraped at with knives and caressed with paintbrushes to a quasi-sculptural degree.

Soulages discovered the technique in 1979 while working on a painting he thought was a failure, a “black swamp”.

An exhibition of French painter Pierre Soulages at the Pompidou Centre in Paris
An exhibition of French painter Pierre Soulages at the Pompidou Centre in Paris (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)

Then he realised that the painting was reflective, that “light comes from the colour that is the absence of light”.

The viewers’ reflection and the shifting daylight become part of the art, which he said creates “a new mental space”.

Pierre Jean Louis Germain Soulages was born in Rodez, in the Occitania region of southern France in 1919, in the aftermath of the First World War, growing up with a fascination for old stones, landscapes and craftmanship.

His beginnings in painting in 1936 and 1937 gave him ambitions to work in Paris.

During a stint teaching in Montpellier in this period he met his future wife, Colette Llaurens, who stayed with him for the rest of his life.

In 1943, Soulages made an important encounter, meeting the artist Sonia Delaunay who introduced him to abstract art.

But it was not until the end of the Second World War, in which he served, that the young painter was able to open his first studio in the French capital, and held his first exhibit in 1947.

French painter Pierre Soulages next to one of his works at the Pompidou Centre in Paris
Pierre Soulages next to one of his works at the Pompidou Centre (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)

He steadily gained recognition internationally, and particularly in the United States in the post-war period.

Soulages’ works featured in major US exhibits in the 1950s, including in New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 1955.

In his homeland of France, he was considered a national treasure.

His legacy included producing from 1987 to 1994 some 104 stained glass windows for the Romanesque Sainte-Foy de Conques Abbey – a site he visited as a child, which he evoked in interviews as being an influential moment in his life.

At a 2009 retrospective in Paris’s Pompidou, Soulages said he could not determine when he fell in love with black.

“I can’t say when, it’s been forever,” he told reporters, launching into an ode that began: “Black is for anarchy, for revolt, it’s for mourning, but it’s also for partying …”

Soulages, whom the Pompidou Centre called the “best-known living French painter”, was prolific until the end.

Journalists visit an exhibition of French painter Pierre Soulages at the Pompidou Centre in Paris
Journalists visit an exhibition of Pierre Soulages at the Pompidou Centre (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)

Over the decades he had retrospectives around the world, from Houston to Seoul, South Korea.

In 2001, he became the first living painter to be given an exhibit at the Hermitage in St Petersburg, Russia.

The Soulages museum was opened in his home town of Rodez, southern France, in 2014.

The painter possessed a quick wit and lived in the present.

Asked about his work, he once joked to The Associated Press: “That’s tough, I almost want to tell you about what I’ll be doing tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Darrell Brooks listens as the jurors confirm their guilty verdicts after they were read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Man convicted of killing six people with SUV at Christmas parade
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia’s nuclear drills from a launch site in Plesetsk, north-western Russia (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Putin renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims and reviews nuclear exercises
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has received criticism for his comments (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary criticised over remarks on LGBT fans attending Qatar World Cup
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his first Prime Minister’s Questions as Prime Minister at the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pakistanis hope Sunak will push for Kashmir resolution
Ksenia Sobchak (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Investigators raid home of Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak
Michael J Fox has revealed the past year has been a ‘struggle’ (Ian West/PA)
Michael J Fox on remaining positive after difficult past year of injuries
A South Florida teenager captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the invasive species, and the threats they pose to the state’s ecology (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Florida teenager captures 28 Burmese pythons to win ecology challenge prize
(Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Poland says rare book Macron gave Pope was not looted during Second World War
Russia has targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine and renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
Boeing reported a surprising 3.3 billion US dollar (£2.9 billion) loss for the third quarter (Richard Drew/AP)
Boeing posts £2.9bn loss on costs tied to defence programmes

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
French painter Pierre Soulages next to one of his works at the Pompidou Centre in Paris (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented