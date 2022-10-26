Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 8:14 pm
Edin Dzeko, right, scored twice for Inter (Luca Bruno/AP)
Edin Dzeko, right, scored twice for Inter (Luca Bruno/AP)

Barcelona have been eliminated from the Champions League after Inter Milan stormed to a dominant 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at San Siro.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Inter booked their place in the last 16, joining Bayern Munich in qualifying from Group C, with five-time European champions Barca having to settle for a Europa League place.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for the home side in the 35th minute from an Alessandro Bastoni cross, before Dzeko had his first of the night with a tap-in at the far post, converting from a well-timed ball from Federico Dimarco.

Italy Soccer Champions League
Edin Dzeko scored twice for Inter Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

Dzeko added his second in the 66th minute and Romelu Lukaku capped off Inter’s night with the fourth.

Inter’s head to-head record with Barca, who they beat 1-0 and drew 3-3 with, in the group means they will still go through even if Xavi’s side join them on 10 points after their six matches.

In the other early kick-off, in Group B, Diogo Costa saved two penalties as Porto beat Club Bruges 4-0.

