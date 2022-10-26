Jurgen Klopp knows how difficult it is to reach Champions League knockout stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jurgen Klopp knows how difficult it is to reach Champions League knockout stage

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 11:56 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 4:35 am
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stressed qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages should never be taken for granted after his side secured a last-16 spot with a 3-0 win at Ajax.

Having survived a number of attempts on goal by the hosts, which included Steven Berghuis rattling the woodwork early on, the Reds went ahead in the 42nd minute at the Johan Cruyff Arena via Mohamed Salah’s finish.

Darwin Nunez hit a post soon after, before extending the visitors’ lead with a 49th-minute header, and Harvey Elliott then added a fine strike three minutes later as Klopp’s men, needing only a point to join Group A leaders Napoli in the next round, claimed all three.

Liverpool conclude their group games next Tuesday by hosting Napoli, who they are three points behind and lost 4-1 to in their European campaign opener.

Klopp said: “I didn’t think a second about the Napoli game yet, but qualifying for the knockout stages I think nobody ever should take for granted, it’s really difficult.

“We did it again, which is a big achievement in itself, in a game which started off really tricky for us, and that makes the victory in the end even sweeter, because Ajax are a really good team, and we beat them twice (also winning 2-1 at Anfield in September).

“Today the first half an hour, maybe 35 minutes, they were the better team. They looked much more settled than us – that might be normal because we changed again slightly, and we had to press slightly different and had to get used to that. But that’s normal, it’s an away game in the Champions League, it’s difficult.

“We came through that, with one situation where we were probably lucky and the other with a good block and then we scored our goal, and you can see how the goal can open pretty much everything.

“It was brilliant and the next situation was a sensational football moment, unfortunately we hit the post there. Then we scored the other two goals and controlled the game, which is really good, and now we are really happy about going to the last 16.”

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez scored for Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Klopp’s side returned to winning ways four days on from the shock 1-0 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest.

The German added: “I’m not sure what is better in our situation, to fly through a game or to overcome difficulties and in the end to develop into your best self – that is obviously very helpful as well, and today it was like that.

“In the end we just did really well. I would be over the moon if we played here, 0-0 and got through, because it is all about getting through, and we did that with the 3-0, and that’s perfect.

“We scored really wonderful goals, the first goal, the pass by Hendo (Jordan Henderson, for Salah) was exceptional, the second goal was a great cross (by Andy Robertson) and Darwin takes on pretty much everybody, and then Harvey crowned his really good performance with a sensational finish.”

Skipper Henderson came off in the 71st minute after hurting his knee.

And Klopp – currently without a number of players due to injury – said when asked if the midfielder was OK: “I think so. I was worried as well when I saw the situation, because it was in front of me. I think he got knee on knee, so painful, a bruise, but as far as I know now nothing else.”

With their last-16 hopes over, third-placed Ajax will now look to secure Europa League football when they play Rangers away next week.

Boss Alfred Schreuder told the club’s official website: “We played well in the first 35, 40 minutes. One of the chances has to go in.

“Some things went wrong at 0-1, at 0-2 we give away a corner unnecessarily and the boy (Nunez) is not allowed to head in so freely.

“The biggest difference with Liverpool was that there was more guts. You saw that it was rewarded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Charlton defender Ryan Inniss has been sent off twice this season (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryan Inniss starts ban as Charlton host Ipswich
Cheltenham will assess Dan Nlundulu (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Cheltenham to check on Dan Nlundulu ahead of MK Dons meeting
Derby’s James Chester could miss up to two months (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Derby hit by James Chester injury blow ahead of clash with Bristol Rovers
Cricket leaves Ian Holloway baffled (Mike Egerton/PA)
Holloway hates cricket and Socceroos speak out – Thursday’s sporting social
Burnley will check on Josh Cullen (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burnley to make late call on Josh Cullen fitness ahead of Reading encounter
Ben Gibson could miss out for Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Defender Ben Gibson doubtful for Norwich’s clash with Stoke
James Perch will miss out for Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
James Perch missing as Mansfield prepare to face Swindon
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal against Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Robertson says comparing Darwin Nunez to Erling Haaland ‘not fair’
Lee Johnson wants to build more resilience in his Hibs side (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson insists Hibernian need to react better to tough situations
Gregor Townsend expects a tough test against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gregor Townsend warns Scotland against underestimating wounded Wallabies

Most Read

1
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is delayed overnight – again
9
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carron to Mumbai restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

Siobhan Bridges has been recognised for her compassion for patients as she is crowned the winner of the 2022 Simon Pullin Award. Image by Edinburgh Napier University.
Aberdeenshire nursing graduate wins the Simon Pullin Award
Families were able to interact with live actors at BOOtanics. Image: High Life Highland.
Fright night as BOOtanics return to Inverness
Ashley and Broomhill Community Council are throwing their Owl-O-Ween event at Holburn West Church.
Owls and creepy crawlies to add to spooky Halloween fun at Aberdeen church
Schools and other capital builds hang in the balance amid Highland Council budget uncertainty. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
'Our kids are eating outside because there is no space': Turf war for new…
Royal British Legion in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery.
Ellon Legion organises 'heat and eat' sessions for the community during winter
Kyles Athletic team manager Robert Baxter with the Celtic Society Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Family and work commitments will see Kyles Athletic's trophy-winning boss Robert Baxter step…
Education chairman John Finlayson said the ELC rates increases show council values its partners. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Highland Council boosts rates for nurseries but warns 'every penny we spend that we…
A variety of the dishes at Chaophraya. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Quality Thai cuisine served up at Chaophraya in Aberdeen
Leading north-east farmer and businessman John Lind.
John Lind: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Poland dies
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Nikki Storrar runs the award winning Ardross Farm Shop Picture shows; Nikki Storrar. Unknown. Supplied by Scottish Agritourism Date; Unknown
Challenges facing farm tourism operators will be in the spotlight at Scottish Agritourism Conference

Editor's Picks

Most Commented