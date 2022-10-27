Secretary-General does have right to investigate drone use, UN tells Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Secretary-General does have right to investigate drone use, UN tells Russia

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 7:39 am
Firefighters search for survivors after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
Firefighters search for survivors after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)

The United States and its Western allies on the Security Council have insisted that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine.

They dismissed Moscow’s argument that the UN chief would be violating the UN Charter.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who called the council meeting, argued that only the Security Council can mandate an investigation.

He cited Article 100 of the charter, which says the secretary-general “shall not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organisation”.

Russia Ukraine War General
Smoke rises after a drone strike in Kyiv (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called Russia’s contention “simply dumbfounding” and an attempt “to deflect attention from its own egregious wrongdoing in Ukraine”.

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere accused Russia of constantly violating the UN Charter “and trampling on its principles by invading its neighbour and claiming to annex its territories”.

Britain’s deputy ambassador, James Kariuki, called it “another attempt by Russia to distract from its crimes in Ukraine, and Iran and Russia’s failure to abide by their international obligations”.

The Western envoys said the Security Council’s time is being wasted by Russia, which is engaged in a blitz of activity at the council.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Antonio Guterres, right, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Russia called closed-door consultations on Tuesday about its unfounded allegations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb.

It called Wednesday’s meeting to try to prevent the investigation of its purported use of Iranian drones.

And it called a meeting Thursday on its claims that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare – a charge denied by the U.S. and Ukraine.

In a letter to the Security Council last Wednesday, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Iran of violating a council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometres (about 185 miles).

That provision was part of Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six key nations: the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany – aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear activities and preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

On Wednesday, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani reiterated his country’s rejection of the “totally unfounded allegations”. He insisted that since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Iran has maintained “a position of active neutrality” and “has never provided the parties with weapons”.

Mr Nebenzia told a council meeting on Friday that the drones are Russian – not Iranian – and warned that an investigation would seriously affect relations between Russia and the United Nations.

This week he asked the UN legal office to state whether launching an investigation in response to a number of countries and not the entire Security Council would violate Article 100 of the UN Charter and provisions of Resolution 2231.

In a briefing for the council Wednesday, UN legal counsel Miguel de Serpa Soares did not directly answer Russia’s question, but he said “it is only natural” that the UN’s 193 member nations “wish to exercise as much influence as they can over the activities of the organisation”.

Most days, he said, Guterres and himself are contacted by ambassadors trying to advance positions of their governments.

“All of this is to be expected; and I do not think that anyone here would wish to maintain that such activities are in any way inconsistent the Article 100,” Mr Serpa Soares said.

As for Resolution 2231, he said, a 2016 council note on arrangements and procedures calls for the secretary-general to appoint a Security Affairs Division, which has prepared reports to the council every six months on its implementation.

He said the note “anticipates that the report will include findings and recommendations”, and in the 13 reports so far the secretary-general has been able “to express his views on relevant developmentsand draw attention to matters of concern.”

“Absent further guidance by the Security Council,” Mr Serpa Soares said, “the secretary-general will continue to prepare these reports in the manner that they have been prepared to date.”

Wood, the deputy UN ambassador, noted that Russia helped negotiate and supported Resolution 2231 and said there is “ample precedent” in previous reports submitted by the secretary-general to the Security Council for independent investigations by the Secretariat, which he heads.

