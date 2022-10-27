Heir appointed as Samsung executive chairman despite corruption scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heir appointed as Samsung executive chairman despite corruption scandal

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 8:10 am
Lee Jae-yong has been appointed executive chairman of Samsung (Han Sang-kyun/Yonhap via AP)
Lee Jae-yong has been appointed executive chairman of Samsung (Han Sang-kyun/Yonhap via AP)

Samsung Electronics has officially appointed third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as executive chairman, two months after he secured a pardon of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government.

Mr Lee’s promotion is partially symbolic as he has led the Samsung group in his capacity as the electronics company’s vice chairman since 2014, when his late father, former chairman Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack.

Mr Lee’s legal troubles had been widely seen as a factor that prevented Samsung Electronics from quickly promoting him as chairman after the death of his father in 2020.

The 54-year-old is now navigating one of his toughest stretches as the leader of one of the world’s largest makers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

South Korea Earns Samsung
Samsung Electronics has officially appointed Lee Jae-yong as executive chairman (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The economic havoc unleashed by Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates imposed by central banks to counter surging prices have slowed consumer spending on technology devices and deflated chip shipments, cutting into the company’s profit.

Samsung and other semiconductor makers are also dealing with new US restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China, in part of efforts to prevent American technology from advancing China’s military.

Samsung’s announcement that Mr Lee is its new chairman came shortly after the company reported a 31% drop in profit for the three months through September, its first year-to-year decline in quarterly profit in nearly three years.

In approving Mr Lee’s promotion, Samsung’s board of directors cited the “current uncertain global business environment and the pressing need for stronger accountability and business stability” that would be provided by his leadership. During a meeting with Samsung’s top executives on Tuesday, Mr Lee said the company was at a “pivotal moment” that required swift and bold moves.

Samsung’s operating profit for the last quarter slipped to 10.85 trillion won (£6.6 billion) from 15.8 trillion won (£9.5 billion) a year earlier, its first annual decline in quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company said geopolitical uncertainties are likely to dampen demand at least through the first half of 2023. It said demand could recover later next year, driven by chips required for new data centres and computer products.

Samsung’s earnings report came a day after smaller chipmaking rival, SK Hynix, announced a 60% drop in operating profit for the last quarter and said it would cut its investment next year by more than 50%, citing an “unprecedented deterioration” in market conditions.

Han Jin-man, executive vice president of Samsung’s memory business, said during a conference call that the company does not have any plans for short-term production cuts and remains focused on the market’s longer-term recovery.

Mr Lee had already been out of prison on parole for a year when President Yoon Suk Yeol pardoned him in August for the corruption conviction, an act of leniency that underscored the tech company’s huge influence in the nation.

Mr Lee was convicted in 2017 of bribing former president Park Geun-hye and her close confidante to win government support for a merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened Mr Lee’s control over the corporate empire.

Ms Park and the confidante were also convicted in the scandal and enraged South Koreans staged massive protests for months demanding an end to the shady ties between business and politics. The demonstrations eventually led to Ms Park’s ouster from office.

Mr Lee still faces a separate trial on charges of stock price manipulation and auditing violations related to the 2015 merger.

